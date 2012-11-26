(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
said in a special report released today that the rating headroom
for Korean telcos will remain low in 2013 due to ongoing
weaknesses in operating margins. However the outlook for the
Chinese telco sector is stable with no significant change
expected in credit metrics next year.
For Korea, significant marketing expenses for high-end
long-term evolution (LTE) subscriber acquisitions will offset
the positive impact from average revenue per user (ARPU)
improvement. Meanwhile, Fitch forecasts that financial leverage
will improve slightly - through positive free cash flow
generation - due to lower capex following the substantial
completion of LTE-related investments in 2012. Despite the
expected improvement in leverage, negative rating action may
occur in 2013 should operating margins fall further from 2012's
levels.
Continuing improvement in the supply of low-cost smartphones
should drive a modest growth in revenue for Chinese telecom
operators. Competition and handset subsidies should increase,
but Fitch does not expect operators to lose pricing discipline.
Both China Mobile Limited (China Mobile, 'A+'/Stable) and China
Telecom Corporation Limited (China Telecom, 'A'/Stable) will
continue to demonstrate solid performance.
Overall, Fitch expects China Mobile to sustain its strong
net cash position, and China Telecom's funds flow from
operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain stable even
after the acquisition of the code division multiple access
(CDMA) network from its parent. However, acceleration of the LTE
licensing process may lead to higher capex which may threaten
these companies' credit metrics.
The report provides further details on Fitch's view of
demand, growth drivers, competition, capex and regulation for
Korea and China telcos. The report, 2013 Outlook: China and
Korea Telecommunications China Solid, Korea Weakening', is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
