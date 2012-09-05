(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Korea Development Bank's (KDB) proposed long-term
senior unsecured USD-denominated notes an expected 'A+(EXP)'
rating. The notes will be issued under the bank's existing
USD5bn shelf programme, last updated on 26 June 2012 at the US
Securities and Exchange Commission. The issue size and tenor
have yet to be determined.
The proceeds will be used for KDB's general operations,
including repayment of maturing debt and other obligations. The
final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to the information already received.
The expected rating is at the same level as KDB's Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating which in turn is
equalised with South Korea's sovereign rating, reflecting de
facto solvency guarantee by the government for KDB as per
Article 44, KDB Act. In addition, Fitch expects that, if and
when the government sells down its stake in KDB Financial Group
(KDBFG), the holding company of KDB, the issue will be protected
by additional specific guarantee (for which the limit has yet to
be set) by the government. This is provided the redemption
period (i.e. the original maturity) of the issue is one year or
longer as per both Article 18-2 of the Act and the description
of the notes in the prospectus supplement.
KDB is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and
100%-owned by the government through KDBFG. Although KDB has
been slated for privatisation since 2008, Fitch views that it is
unlikely to complete the exercise in the foreseeable future. The
bank had 77 branches in Korea with total assets of KRW158.4trn
and deposits of KRW34.3bn at end-H112.