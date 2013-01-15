(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 15, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea
Development Bank's (KDB; foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local
currency --/--/A-1) shelf registration drawdown of proposed U.S.
dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The rating is subject
to final documentation on the bonds.
KDB intends to use the bond proceeds for the bank's general
operations, including extending foreign currency loans and
repaying maturing debt and other obligations. The bonds will
constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated
obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all
other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Korea Development Bank, Dec. 28, 2012
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And
Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1,
2011
Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010