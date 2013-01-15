(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Korea Development Bank's (KDB) proposed long-term
senior unsecured USD-denominated notes an expected 'AA-(EXP)'
rating. The notes will be issued under the bank's existing
USD5bn shelf programme, last updated on 26 June 2012 at the US
Securities and Exchange Commission. The issue size and tenor
have yet to be determined.
The proceeds will be used for KDB's general operations,
including repayment of maturing debt and other obligations. The
final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to the information already received.
The notes are rated at the same level as KDB's Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating as they will constitute
direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of the bank. The bank's IDR is equalised with South Korea's
sovereign rating, reflecting de facto solvency guarantee by the
government for KDB as per Article 44, KDB Act. As such, the
rating will be directly impacted by changes in the sovereign
rating.
KDB is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and
100%-owned by the government through KDB Financial Group.
Although KDB has been slated for privatisation since 2008, Fitch
views that it is unlikely to complete the exercise in the
foreseeable future.