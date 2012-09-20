(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A-' rating to Korea Exchange Bank's (KEB; A-/Stable/A-2) proposed U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The bonds will be drawn down from the bank's US$4 billion program for the issuance of debt instruments. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final documentation.

KEB intends to use the bond proceeds for the bank's general corporate purpose. The bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

BICRA On Korea Revised To Group '3' From Group '4', Nov. 9, 2011

Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011