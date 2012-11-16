(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Korea Exchange Bank's (KEB) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed KEB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full rating
breakdown is provided below.
The affirmation of KEB's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and
Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflects Fitch's continued belief of
an extremely high propensity of the South Korean government
('AA-'/Stable) to support KEB, if needed. KEB is one of the main
commercial banks in South Korea. KEB holds 6% of the system's
total assets and facilitates about 30% of the nation's trade
finance.
KEB's 'bbb+' VR is underpinned by its strong capitalisation
and solid franchise, especially in providing trade finance and
foreign exchange services to importers, exporters and retail
customers.
The VR also takes into account its concentration risks in
large corporate loans, a structural weakness in its
funding/liquidity profile - an issue common to the system. The
VR also reflects the bank's aggressive loan growth strategy
after it was acquired by Hana Financial Group (HFG) in February
2012. Its loan portfolio has grown very rapidly at about 3% per
quarter since the acquisition.
Fitch expects that most of KEB's financial metrics would
deteriorate quickly if such an aggressive growth is continued
for several more quarters causing downward pressure on the VR.
KEB's loan quality was sound with a precautionary-and-below loan
(PBL) ratio of 2.7% at end-Q312, compared with about 3.7% for
the industry average. However, KEB's concentration risk remains
the primary risk. The share of large corporate loans has
substantially increased to 45% of its totals loans at end-H112
from 37% at end-H111.
However the increase was in part due to reclassifications of
the loans to successful SMEs that have become large corporates.
Fitch anticipates KEB's profitability to fall slightly below its
local peer average over the medium term especially if its credit
card operation is spun off. Its regulatory net interest margin
(2.4%) in 9M12 was higher than the industry average (2.1%)
thanks to its credit card operation which accounted for 20% of
the margin. Like other banks in Korea, KEB continues to face
political and social pressure on profitability. KEB's
loans/customer deposit ratio was high at 120% at end-H112.
Fitch expects KEB to face some challenges in meeting Basel
III liquidity and funding requirements given its aggressive
asset growth strategy. KEB depends highly on foreign-currency
wholesale funding, like its local peers; however it has ensured
that foreign-currency lending is funded by long-term debt, as
per regulatory guidance.
KEB's capitalisation is strong with a Fitch core capital
ratio of 13.0% at end-Q312. It has declined by 1.1pp since
end-Q112 due to strong loan growth. Fitch expects KEB's
capitalisation to continue to deteriorate as it focuses on asset
growth strategy. Fitch expects no change in the support driven
IDRs unless there is a material change in South Korea
government's ability or propensity to support KEB.
A complete acquisition of KEB's stake by HFG (currently 60%
stake) or full scale integration with Hana Bank may trigger a
review for KEB's ratings.
KEB's VR is likely to be downgraded if its aggressive loan
growth strategy leads to a significant deterioration in its
capitalisation and structural funding profile. Upside potential
for the VR is limited given most of its financial metrics are in
weakening trends.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'