SEOUL/SINGAPORE, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea Expressway Corporation's (KEC) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'A+', respectively. The Outlook on the IDR is Positive.

As per Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology, KEC's ratings are equalised with those of the Korean sovereign due to the strong operating and strategic linkages between the government and KEC.

The ratings also reflect KEC's status as a 99.98% directly and indirectly government-owned enterprise, engaging in the construction and operation of the expressway network in Korea. Toll fees of KEC's expressways are controlled by the state and typically set at a substantial discount to toll fees of expressways operated by private companies. The company's heavy capex burden continues to be partially funded by the government through new equity injections.

KEC's network is the backbone of the country's transportation system linking key economic areas with major ports, making the company strategically important to the highly export-driven South Korean economy. KEC has the exclusive right to operate and collect tolls on 3,632km (including public private partnerships (PPPs)) of expressways, which represented 93% of total expressways in Korea as of end-2010.

KEC's operations generate stable cash flows from operations of around KRW1trn a year, mainly through the collection of tolls with negligible working capital needs. On the other hand, the company has consistently spent around KRW3.5trn annually in capex during the past five years. Despite equity injections from the state, KEC's large negative free cash generation has led to rising debt levels, which reached KRW22.8trn at end-2010. Its financial leverage - as measured by total adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - of 11.8x at end-2010 is likely to deteriorate further as it incurs further capex as per the government's expansion plans.

However, given the company's role in providing a key public service, Fitch believes that governmental support in the event of financial distress is highly likely. Hence, any signs of a weakening in government linkages may lead to negative rating action. However, Fitch views this as a remote prospect in the foreseeable future.