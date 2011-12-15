Dec 15 (The following was released by the
rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Korea Expressway Corporation's (KEC) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and foreign currency senior
unsecured rating at 'A+', respectively. The Outlook on the IDR
is Positive.
As per Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
methodology, KEC's ratings are equalised with those of the
Korean sovereign due to the strong operating and strategic
linkages between the government and KEC.
The ratings also reflect KEC's status as a 99.98% directly
and indirectly government-owned enterprise, engaging in the
construction and operation of the expressway network in Korea.
Toll fees of KEC's expressways are controlled by the state and
typically set at a substantial discount to toll fees of
expressways operated by private companies. The company's heavy
capex burden continues to be partially funded by the government
through new equity injections.
KEC's network is the backbone of the country's
transportation system linking key economic areas with major
ports, making the company strategically important to the highly
export-driven South Korean economy. KEC has the exclusive right
to operate and collect tolls on 3,632km (including public
private partnerships (PPPs)) of expressways, which represented
93% of total expressways in Korea as of end-2010.
KEC's operations generate stable cash flows from operations
of around KRW1trn a year, mainly through the collection of tolls
with negligible working capital needs. On the other hand, the
company has consistently spent around KRW3.5trn annually in
capex during the past five years. Despite equity injections from
the state, KEC's large negative free cash generation has led to
rising debt levels, which reached KRW22.8trn at end-2010. Its
financial leverage - as measured by total adjusted net debt to
EBITDAR - of 11.8x at end-2010 is likely to deteriorate further
as it incurs further capex as per the government's expansion
plans.
However, given the company's role in providing a key public
service, Fitch believes that governmental support in the event
of financial distress is highly likely. Hence, any signs of a
weakening in government linkages may lead to negative rating
action. However, Fitch views this as a remote prospect in the
foreseeable future.