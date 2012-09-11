(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 11, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' long-term debt
rating to Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. Ltd.'s (KHNP;
A/Stable/--) proposed 10-year senior unsecured bonds. The
company plans to use proceeds from the bond issuance for capital
spending and general corporate purposes. The rating on the bonds
is subject to our review of final documentation.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has equalized the
long-term corporate credit rating on KHNP with the rating on
Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO; A/Stable/A-1), which wholly
owns KHNP. The rating equalization with KEPCO reflects our
opinion that KHNP's creditworthiness, as well as that of Korea's
five other electric power generating companies (GENCOs),
correlates highly with that of KEPCO for the most part, through
integration of their businesses, a rate-setting mechanism, and
KEPCO's 100% ownership of KHNP. KHNP's operations depend highly
on KEPCO, which buys 100% of KHNP's electricity. The rating on
KHNP also reflects the company's importance to the national
electricity supply as Korea's sole nuclear power plant operator
and the government of the Republic of Korea's (A/Stable/A-1)
strong regulatory support for nuclear power generation.
We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KHNP to
be 'bbb'. The SACP reflects our view that KHNP has a strong
business risk profile, owing to its solid position in the
electricity market in Korea, and a significant financial risk
profile, which takes into account its need to make significant
capital expenditures to meet growing demand for electricity.
The stable outlook on KHNP reflects the outlook on KEPCO
because we have equalized the ratings on KHNP with the ratings
on its parent company. As such, we would lower the ratings on
KHNP if we lowered the ratings on KEPCO. Similarly, we would
raise the ratings on KHNP if we raised the ratings on KEPCO.
On the other hand, if the link between KHNP and KEPCO
weakens such that KEPCO were to reduce its ownership in KHNP,
the ratings on KHNP may diverge from the ratings on KEPCO and we
would more likely than not lower them from the current level.
