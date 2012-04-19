(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) April 19, 2012--High credit
risk in the economy is a major risk factor for the Korean
banking system, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) report
published today. Korea is in BICRA group '3' along with
countries such as New Zealand and the U.K. The BICRA comprises
two main areas of analysis--"economic risk" and "industry
risk"-on which the Korea scores '4' and '3', respectively.
In our view, Korea's diversified economy, which is not
dependent on a particular industry or market, supports the
country's economic resilience, and we see relatively low risk of
economic imbalances given slowed credit growth and relatively
stable real-estate prices in recent years. A stable and sizeable
share of core deposits also supports system-wide funding,
although its dependence on foreign currency funding remains a
risk factor.
On the other hand, we regard high credit risk in the economy
as major risk factor in the Korean banking system given high
private-sector leverage especially in the context of the
country's GDP per capita. Both household and corporate sector
debt are high in our view. We estimate Korean GDP growth will
slow to 3% in 2012, compared with 3.6% in 2011 and the slowing
economy could pressure the credit quality of corporates and
households. Relatively significant global economic uncertainties
that would result in declining export demand from developed
economies including Europe would hurt the export-oriented Korean
corporate sector. The slowdown in exports could also weaken
growth in domestic demand and lead to smaller gains in income
for households that are already highly leveraged. We also note
that household debt has steadily increased since the global
financial crisis, and this could pressure the banking system's
asset quality in the event of sharp interest rate hikes and
weaker-than-expected economic growth.