(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 2, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that on Nov. 1, 2012, it
assigned its 'A+' rating to Korea National Oil Corp.'s (KNOC;
foreign currency rating A+/Stable/--; local currency rating
AA-/Stable/--) A$2.5 billion Australian Domestic Debt Issuance
Program.
We have equalized the ratings on KNOC with the sovereign
ratings on the Republic of Korea (local currency rating
AA-/Stable/A-1+; foreign currency rating A+/Stable/A-1). This
reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an almost
certain likelihood that the Korean government would provide KNOC
with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event it
was to suffer financial distress. In accordance with our
criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we base our
rating approach on our view that KNOC plays a critical role for
and has an integral link to the government.
We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KNOC to
be 'bb+'. The SACP reflects the company's satisfactory business
risk profile, which we base on its increasing exposure to the
oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) business, which
generally features volatility in commodity prices, cyclicality,
and capital intensity. Also, the small size of KNOC's E&P
business weakens the company's competitive position, even though
it has expanded rapidly in the past three years. KNOC's
significant financial risk profile reflects our expectation that
the company's reliance on debt for heavy investments to enhance
its competitiveness will continue for the next one to two years.
The stable outlook on the ratings on KNOC reflects the
outlook on the Republic of Korea because we have equalized the
ratings on both, based on our expectation that there is an
almost certain likelihood that the government would provide KNOC
with extraordinary support in the event that it was to suffer
financial distress. Due to the current equalization of the
ratings, we would lower the ratings on KNOC if we lowered those
on the Republic of Korea. Similarly, we would raise the ratings
if we raised those on Korea. However, a weakening in KNOC's role
as a policy arm of or in its link to the government could have a
negative impact on the ratings on the company.
