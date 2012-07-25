(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/LONDON/SINGAPORE, July 25 (Fitch) A growing focus on
consumer protection in Korea has increased legal and
reputational risks for banks, and will weigh on the long-term
profitability of the sector, Fitch Ratings says.
In the most recent example of this trend, The Board of Audit
and Inspection of Korea said Monday that the banking system
received KRW20.4trn (USD17.8bn) of additional interest income by
increasing spreads on lending rates from October 2008 to
December 2011. The authority did say that some of the additional
income may have been "fair", but we believe this creates a
potential for class action lawsuits by the borrowers.
Social and political concerns over the pricing of financial
products and services have contributed to several other recent
investigations and rule changes that enhance consumer protection
in Korea. We expect this trend to increase rapidly if and when
the pending Financial Consumer Protection Act becomes enacted.
The Act will promote consumers' rights by, for example,
increasing the liability of financial product sellers and by
alleviating the burden of going through a conciliation procedure
for small claims.
It is difficult to ascertain the financial implications for
the system and individual banks at this stage, particularly as
legal risks usually take a long time to materialise and the
impact of rule changes on profitability is still unclear. These
risks are negative for banks' credit profiles, but we also
expect that such challenges to the banking system will
ultimately help it to become more robust by strengthening
internal controls and compliance functions.
Other examples of the increasing focus on consumer
protection include an investigation into potential collusion on
certificates of deposit (CD) rates. Korea's Fair Trade
Commission said this month it has been investigating whether
financial institutions have colluded on the 91-day CD rate which
has been the benchmark rate for most floating-rate loans and
derivatives in Korea. If the banks are found to have been
involved in the collusion, we would expect legal actions against
them to follow.
Mortgage lenders are facing class action lawsuits following
the Supreme Court's decision in August 2011 that fees related to
mortgages should be borne by the lenders. These fees amount to
around 60bp of the total loan; and some households, assisted by
the Korea Consumer Agency, are seeking reimbursement of the fees
on mortgages originated since the beginning of 2003.
Credit card companies are also now prohibited from charging
unduly high fees to small merchants following a February
revision of the Specialised Credit Financial Business Act. The
regulator has set the fee rate for weak merchants at 1.5%, down
from 1.8%. Consequently, the credit card operators are under
pressure to lower the average merchant fee rates by 24bp while
maintaining cardholders' benefits.