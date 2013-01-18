(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 18, 2013--The rising
popularity of smartphones sets the competitive landscape for
related industries, especially telecommunications and handset
manufacturing markets, to evolve significantly over the next
several years, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a
report published today.
"Recent developments in South Korea, one of the
fastest-growing markets for multiuse mobile devices and a major
manufacturer of smartphone handsets, should offer some clues on
what is in store for the credit quality of these
rapidly-changing markets globally," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst JunHong Park.
"Implications for the credit quality of major Korea-based
corporations with exposure to the industry appear mixed, in our
view."
We expect Korea's rapidly growing smartphone market to
continue to crimp the profitability of domestic telecoms and
funnel greater benefits to strong manufacturers like Samsung
Electronics Co. Ltd. (SEC; A/Positive/A-1).
Marketing costs and regulatory pressure will likely
constrain the performance of Korean telecoms, but acceleration
of Long Term Evolution services and a halt to unlimited data
plans will help telecoms recover lost average revenue per user,
in our view.
We expect competiveness among global smartphone handset
makers to diverge increasingly and Samsung's advanced technology
and efficiency to consolidate its strong position in domestic
and global markets.