(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) May 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea Western Power Co. Ltd.'s (KOWEPO; A/Stable/--) proposed US$500 million senior unsecured bonds, which are to be drawn from its $2 billion global medium-term note program. The program is rated 'A'. The rating on the bonds is subject to our review of final documentation.

Standard & Poor's has equalized the long-term corporate credit rating on KOWEPO with the rating on Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO; A/Stable/A-1), which wholly owns KOWEPO. The rating on KOWEPO also reflects its importance to the national electricity supply as well as a reduction in the risk that the government of the Republic of Korea (local currency A+/Stable/A-1; foreign currency A/Stable/A-1) will privatize it.

We assess KOWEPO's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to be 'bbb'. The SACP reflects our view that KOWEPO has a strong business risk profile--based on its solid market position and its significant financial risk profile--that takes into account its need to make significant capital expenditures to meet growing demand for electricity.

The stable outlook on KOWEPO reflects the outlook on KEPCO because we have equalized KOWEPO's rating with the rating of its parent company. As such, we would lower the rating on KOWEPO if we lowered the rating on KEPCO. Similarly, we would raise the rating on KOWEPO if we raised the rating on KEPCO.

On the other hand, if the link between KOWEPO and KEPCO weakened, the rating on KOWEPO may diverge from the rating on KEPCO, and we would more likely than not lower it from its current level.