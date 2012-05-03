(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) May 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea Western
Power Co. Ltd.'s (KOWEPO; A/Stable/--) proposed US$500 million
senior unsecured bonds, which are to be drawn from its $2
billion global medium-term note program. The program is rated
'A'. The rating on the bonds is subject to our review of final
documentation.
Standard & Poor's has equalized the long-term corporate
credit rating on KOWEPO with the rating on Korea Electric Power
Corp. (KEPCO; A/Stable/A-1), which wholly owns KOWEPO. The
rating on KOWEPO also reflects its importance to the national
electricity supply as well as a reduction in the risk that the
government of the Republic of Korea (local currency
A+/Stable/A-1; foreign currency A/Stable/A-1) will privatize it.
We assess KOWEPO's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to be
'bbb'. The SACP reflects our view that KOWEPO has a strong
business risk profile--based on its solid market position and
its significant financial risk profile--that takes into account
its need to make significant capital expenditures to meet
growing demand for electricity.
The stable outlook on KOWEPO reflects the outlook on KEPCO
because we have equalized KOWEPO's rating with the rating of its
parent company. As such, we would lower the rating on KOWEPO if
we lowered the rating on KEPCO. Similarly, we would raise the
rating on KOWEPO if we raised the rating on KEPCO.
On the other hand, if the link between KOWEPO and KEPCO
weakened, the rating on KOWEPO may diverge from the rating on
KEPCO, and we would more likely than not lower it from its
current level.