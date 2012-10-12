(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) has assigned Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited's
(KTB; 'AA+(tha)'/Outlook Stable) upcoming unsecured subordinated
debentures of up to THB15bn, with an option to issue a further
amount of up to THB10bn, a National Long-Term rating of
'AA(tha)'.
The debentures will have a maturity of 10 years but will be
callable after five years. The proceeds will be used to
strengthen the bank's Tier 2 capital and refinance its maturing
subordinated debentures.
KTB's rating is based on Fitch's expectation of state
support for the bank in case of need. This based on the bank's
strong linkages with the government through the latter's
ownership, control and evidence of support. The bank's large
size and systemic importance also make government support likely
in times of distress. A change in Thailand' ratings could affect
KTB's Long- and Short-Term ratings.
The rating of KTB's subordinated debentures, which is one
notch below the bank's issuer rating, takes into account Fitch's
view that state support could be extended to these debt
instruments.
KTB is Thailand's second-largest commercial bank by
consolidated assets with an 18% market share at end-June 2012.
Its major shareholder, with a 55% stake, is Financial
Institutions Development Fund, a unit under the Bank of
Thailand.