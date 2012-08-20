(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has affirmed Krungthep Land Public Company
Limited's (KLAND) debentures with three different maturities as
follows:
THB500m debentures due 2013 affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
THB250m debentures due 2014 affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
THB250m debentures due 2015 affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
The ratings are based solely on the irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee of the principal and interest payment of
the debentures by Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (KTB,
'AA+(tha)'/ Stable). The guarantee also includes other expenses
relating to the notes of up to THB50m.
The rating of KTB is based primarily on state ownership and
government support. KTB is Thailand's second-largest bank, with
an approximately 18% market share of loans and deposits. Its
major shareholder is the Bank of Thailand's Financial
Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), with a 55% stake. Fitch
believes there is a high probability that KTB would receive
state support if needed, due to its size and importance to the
country's financial system and economy.
Founded in 1984, KLAND initially focused on developing
medium- to high-end single detached house projects. KLAND later
expanded into condominiums by entering into a joint venture with
Frasers (Thailand) Pte Ltd. (a 100%-owned unit of Frasers
Centrepoint Limited (FCL), one of Singapore's largest
residential developers) to develop its first condominium
project. The company has also diversified into the development
of townhouses. FCL became KLAND's major shareholder via Frasers
(Thailand) Pte Ltd. in 2005 and currently holds 40% of KLAND's
shares. Property Perfect Public Company Limited holds 20% of
KLAND's shares while the remaining 40% is mainly owned by Thai
entrepreneurs.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Any rating action that results in a change in KTB's National
Long-Term Rating will have a direct impact on the National
Ratings assigned to KLAND's guaranteed debentures.