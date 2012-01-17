(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to KT Corp.'s (KT; A/Stable/--) proposed senior unsecured notes. We expect the proposed issuance to be about US$300 million with a maturity of five years. Proceeds from the offering will be mainly used to repay maturing existing debt. The rating is subject to final documentation on the notes.

The rating on KT reflects the company's dominant position in Korea's fixed-line telecommunications market, its solid and stable operating cash flow, and its modest financial risk profile. At the same time, the rating takes into account revenue declines in its fixed-line telephony services, a saturated and competitive domestic telecommunications market, and regulatory pressure to cut prices.

The stable outlook reflects our view that KT's strong market position will enable it to maintain a stable operating cash flow and a modest financial risk profile. We may lower the rating if the company's profitability and cash flow weaken--for instance, if KT's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeds 1.8x for a prolonged period on a consolidated basis, excluding KT Capital. We may also lower the rating if we assess KT's growth strategy and financial policies as being more aggressive than the assumptions that we have factored into the current rating. On the other hand, we may raise the rating if the company posts strong revenue growth, and further improves its profitability and financial risk profile on a sustainable basis.

