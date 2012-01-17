(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/HONG KONG, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned KT Corporation's (also known as Korea Telecom Corp) proposed USD bond an expected rating of 'A(exp)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used principally to repay existing debt maturing in 1H 2012 and for general corporate purposes.

The bond's rating is line with KT Corporation's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', which has a Stable Outlook. The IDR reflects KT Corporation's position as a diversified telecommunications operator in South Korea, with leading market positions in the fixed-line and broadband businesses, and the second-largest market share in the wireless sector.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that KT Corporation's business and financial profile will remain commensurate with the current rating over the next two years. However, Fitch may consider a negative rating action if the business environment deteriorates further, causing the operating EBITDAR margin of its telecom operations to fall below 25% (FY10: 26%) and adjusted net leverage to rise above 1.5x (FY10: 1.36x) on a sustained basis. Additionally, negative free cash flow generation from the core telecom business for two consecutive years may put downward pressure on the ratings.

For further information see Fitch's rating action commentary on KT Corporation, dated 14 July 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com