(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Korea-based KT Corporation's (KT) Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' with
Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed KT's senior
unsecured rating at 'A'.
The affirmation reflects KT's position as a fully
diversified telecommunications operator in South Korea, with
leading market positions in the fixed-line and broadband
businesses, and the second-largest market share in the wireless
segment. However, Fitch believes that the company has little
headroom in its 'A' ratings and that further declines in telecom
service margins or the absolute level of EBITDA are likely to
lead to a negative rating action.
KT's EBITDAR margin, based on telecom service revenue
excluding handset sales, contracted to 33% in Q112 and 29.8% in
2011 (Q111: 35.2%, 2010: 32%). The company also experienced a
significant deterioration in cash flow from operations to
KRW2.2trn in 2011 from KRW3trn in 2010 due to working-capital
requirements related to handset instalment receivables. As a
result, the company's financial leverage, measured by net
debt/EBITDAR, increased to 1.7x at end-2011 from 1.3x at
end-2010.
However, Fitch forecasts that KT's leverage will improve
significantly from 2012, with net debt/operating EBITDAR falling
well below 1.5x, due to cash received from the securitisation of
handset instalment receivables. In addition, outstanding
instalment receivables, amounting to KRW4trn at end-2011, will
be collected over the next 24 months, resulting in strong FCF
generation in 2012 and 2013.
On the other hand, Fitch does not foresee any material
improvement in KT's operating margins in 2012. This is because
telecom operators, especially KT with the smallest long term
evolution (LTE) subscriber market share, are likely to pursue
aggressive marketing policies to expand their LTE subscriber
base.
In addition, the regulatory body is likely to maintain
pressure for tariff discounts in the short- to medium-term. As a
result, regulatory risk will continue to weigh on KT's ratings
as it may cause a slowdown in revenue growth and decline in
profitability, as seen in the past.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Positive: Given the company's regulatory and market
environment, positive rating actions are unlikely in the medium
term.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include
- further deterioration in the operating environment
resulting in telecom service margins or the absolute level of
EBITDA continuing to decline further
- telecom business adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR over
1.5x on a sustained basis
- negative pre-dividend free cash flow on a sustained basis