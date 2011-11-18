(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE/SEOUL, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned KT Corporation's (also known as Korea Telecom Corp) proposed Swiss franc bond an expected rating of 'A(exp)'. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used principally to repay existing debt maturing in early 2012 and for general corporate purposes. Fitch does not foresee any material impact on the company's credit profile.

The bond's rating is in line with KT Corporation's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'A', which has a Stable Outlook.

The IDR reflects KT Corporation's position as a diversified telecommunications operator in South Korea, with leading market positions in the fixed-line and broadband businesses, and the second-largest market share in the wireless segment. For further information see Fitch's rating action commentary on KT, dated 14 July 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com