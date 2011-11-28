(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Lehman Brothers Japan Inc.

-- Two of the transaction's underlying loans, which defaulted, were impaired. We have confirmed that the entire remaining principal on class D-2 and part of the remaining principal on class J-1 have been written off following the impairment of the loans.

-- We have lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on classes D-2 and J-1.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 28, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' its ratings on classes D-2 and J-1 issued under the L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest (L-JAC Five) transaction (see list below).

Two of the transaction's underlying loans (the loans originally represented about 1% and 12%, respectively, of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates), which defaulted, were impaired (a portion of the principal on one of the two loans was waived). We lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)' our rating on class D-2 on July 25, 2011, and our rating on class J-1 on Nov. 8, 2011, because we took the view that the class D-2 and J-1 trust certificates would incur principal losses following the impairment of the loans. We today downgraded classes D-2 and J-1 because we have confirmed that the entire remaining principal on class D-2 and part of the remaining principal on class J-1 have been written off.

Of the effectively 13 loans that initially backed the trust certificates, effectively six loans remain (the six loans, five of which have defaulted, originally represented a combined 32% or so of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates). In addition, apart from the transaction's six remaining loans, there are two loans (the loans originally represented a combined 24% or so of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates) for which the sales of the related collateral properties have been completed but final calculations at the loan level have not yet been completed.

L-JAC Five is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were originally secured by 13 loans, and the loans were originally backed by 81 real estate properties and real estate beneficial interests. Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal on the class D-2 and J-1 trust certificates by the transaction's legal final maturity date in August 2015.

RATINGS LOWERED

L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest

JPY63.63 billion Floating-rate trust certificates due August 2015

Class To From Initial issue amount Coupon type

D-2 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY1.75 bil. Floating rate

J-1 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY0.37 bil. Floating rate

