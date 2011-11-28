(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest is a multiborrower
CMBS transaction that was arranged by Lehman Brothers Japan Inc.
-- Two of the transaction's underlying loans, which
defaulted, were impaired. We have confirmed that the entire
remaining principal on class D-2 and part of the remaining
principal on class J-1 have been written off following the
impairment of the loans.
-- We have lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on classes D-2
and J-1.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 28, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'D (sf)' from
'CC (sf)' its ratings on classes D-2 and J-1 issued under the
L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest (L-JAC Five) transaction
(see list below).
Two of the transaction's underlying loans (the loans
originally represented about 1% and 12%, respectively, of the
initial issuance amount of the trust certificates), which
defaulted, were impaired (a portion of the principal on one of
the two loans was waived). We lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC
(sf)' our rating on class D-2 on July 25, 2011, and our rating
on class J-1 on Nov. 8, 2011, because we took the view that the
class D-2 and J-1 trust certificates would incur principal
losses following the impairment of the loans. We today
downgraded classes D-2 and J-1 because we have confirmed that
the entire remaining principal on class D-2 and part of the
remaining principal on class J-1 have been written off.
Of the effectively 13 loans that initially backed the trust
certificates, effectively six loans remain (the six loans, five
of which have defaulted, originally represented a combined 32%
or so of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates).
In addition, apart from the transaction's six remaining loans,
there are two loans (the loans originally represented a combined
24% or so of the initial issuance amount of the trust
certificates) for which the sales of the related collateral
properties have been completed but final calculations at the
loan level have not yet been completed.
L-JAC Five is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were
originally secured by 13 loans, and the loans were originally
backed by 81 real estate properties and real estate beneficial
interests. Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer for
this transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal
on the class D-2 and J-1 trust certificates by the transaction's
legal final maturity date in August 2015.
RATINGS LOWERED
L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest
JPY63.63 billion Floating-rate trust certificates due August
2015
Class To From Initial issue amount Coupon
type
D-2 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY1.75 bil. Floating
rate
J-1 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY0.37 bil. Floating
rate
A Japanese-language version of this media release is
available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at
www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg
Professional at SPCJ.