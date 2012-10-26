Overview
-- Dominican Republic-based airport operator Aerodom plans
to issue seven-year senior secured notes for up to $550 million.
-- Aerodom's ultimate owner, Bermuda-based Latin American
Airports Holdings, will guarantee the issuance.
-- We are assigning our 'BB-' corporate credit rating to
Latin American Airports Holdings and a 'BB-' issue-level
preliminary rating to Aerodom's proposed senior secured notes.
-- The stable outlook incorporates the manageable debt
burden on a consolidated basis in the short to medium term and
our expectation that cash flows from Aerodom and Fumisa, will
improve during the next two to three years.
Rating Action
On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Latin American
Airports Holdings Ltd. (LAAH). We also assigned a 'BB-'
preliminary rating to Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI S.A's
(Aerodom) seven-year senior secured notes for up to $550
million. The outlook is stable. The assignment of a final rating
will be subject to our review of final documentation, including
the guarantee contract.
Rationale
The rating on LAAH reflects the credit quality of its
operating subsidiaries and the company's "fair" business risk
profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. In addition,
the preliminary rating on Aerodom's notes reflects our view of
the company's controlling shareholder's creditworthiness, which
provides an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of both
principal and interest payments. Our equalization of the rating
on the notes with the rating on LAAH reflects our view that the
guarantee qualifies for rating substitution treatment.
Advent International Corp., which owns 86% of LAAH, founded
the company in 2007 to invest in airport infrastructure assets
in Latin America. The company's assets are Aerodom and
Inmobiliaria Fumisa S.A. de C.V. (Fumisa), both of which Advent
controls 100% of shares.
Aerodom owns the concession for 30 years, which the
government awarded in April 2000, for the operation and
administration of five international airports and one domestic
airport in the Dominican Republic (B+/Stable/B). Aerodom holds
the concession for Las Americas Airport, located in Santo
Domingo, the second most active airport in the country after
Punta Cana in terms of passenger traffic. In addition, this
airport contributes more than 80% of Aerodom's total revenue in
2011. Aerodom's six airports accounted for 42% of the country's
air traffic (4.15 million of passengers) in 2011. As most other
airport operators, Aerodom charges fees for using the premises
and for certain aeronautical services for passengers and
aircraft. Those revenues are mostly regulated and subject to
maximum tariffs: as of December 2011 almost 74% of Aerodom's
revenues came from this segment. It also generates revenue from
commercial activities performed in the airports.
Assuming annual conservative passenger traffic growth rates
after 2012 of about 2.5% and cost increases in line with
inflation, we expect Aerodom will be able to generate funds from
operations of about $55 million - $60 million and maintain good
profitability margins during the next two to three years. As
Aerodom completed its capital expenditure plan, as part of the
concession agreement, future investments will be minor. On the
other hand, Fumisa holds a master lease agreement with Mexico
City International Airport (AICM), the second busiest airport in
Latin America, that gives the company exclusive rights to
sublease approximately 38,000 square meters of retail and
commercial space within the international wing of terminal 1 and
certain land-side areas of the domestic section of this
terminal, to operate more than 2,100 parking spaces and 11
passenger boarding bridges in terminal 1. Although this lease is
scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, 2013, Fumisa is seeking to
obtain an extension. Under our base-case scenario, we expect the
lease to be extended for at least 10 more years based on current
rent levels indexed every year. Under that scenario, we expect
the company will be able to generate an FFO of about $45 million
- $50 million in the next two years.
From a consolidated standpoint, we expect LAAH will maintain
its current cash generation and adequate cash flow protection
metrics mainly as a result of favorable fundamentals for
passenger traffic at Aerodom- and Fumisa-operated airports. We
project consolidated debt to EBITDA of 4x for 2012, converging
to 3.5x by 2014, EBITDA interest coverage of 2.5x-3.0x, and
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 25% during the next
three years. As the new covenants will allow LAAH to increase
debt levels until they reach on a consolidated basis a 4.0x debt
to EBITDA, we expect Fumisa will raise some additional debt by
2014.
Liquidity
We assess LAAH's consolidated liquidity as "adequate." On a
consolidated basis, as of June 2012, LAAH's cash reserves
totaled $39.5 million. Our assessment of liquidity is based upon
the following assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity (including cash and
internally generated cash flow) should exceed uses by at least
1.2x over the next two years;
-- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed
uses and the company to comply with its covenants, even if
EBITDA were to decline by 20%; and
-- LAAH will be able to absorb low probability adversities
in the next two years without incurring in additional
indebtedness. Under our base-case scenario, we expect a
consolidated EBITDA in the range of $135 million - $150 million
for the next three years that coupled with its cash reserves
will allow LAAH to maintain a manageable capital expenditure
plan, its working capital needs, and the annual dividend payout
of about 50% of net income.
During the next 12 months, we expect LAAH will distribute a
$325 million extraordinary dividend to its parent that will
result in negative discretionary cash flow. Funds for that
onetime dividend will come from Aerodom's $550 million issuance.
We believe the dividend policy will become more stable.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates the manageable debt burden
on a consolidated basis in the short to medium term and our
expectation that cash flows from Aerodom and Fumisa will improve
during the next two to three years. We also anticipate that
Fumisa will secure an extension of its master lease agreement.
An unfavorable conclusion of the negotiations to extend
Fumisa's master lease agreement that could jeopardize LAAH's
cash flow would lead to a negative rating action. An upgrade is
unlikely at this point and would depend mainly on the conditions
under which Fumisa renegotiates its contracts with main tenants.
If conditions are favorable enough and result in an improvement
of LAAH's cash flow generation capacity that leads to debt to
EBITDA of less than 3.0x and FFO to total debt of more than 35%,
we could raise the ratings.
Ratings List
New Rating
Latin American Airports Holdings Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI S.A
Senior Secured BB-(prelim)/Stable