July 31 Moody's said LBI Media Inc. ("LBI Media") recently announced plans to exchange its 8.5% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2017 and LBI Media Holdings, Inc.'s 11% Senior Discount Notes due 2013 at a combined 48% - 55% discount to par. To the extent the company is able to complete at least a portion of the debt exchanges at a significant discount, Moody's would view the transaction as a limited default.