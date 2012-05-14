BRIEF-Bank of Canada: our assessment of Home Capital situation is it reflected firm-specific factors
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: our assessment of Home Capital situation is that it reflected firm-specific factors
May 15Moody's assigns Aa3 initial underlying rating to Lehighton Area School District's (PA) $7.23 million General Obligation Bonds, series of 2012
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: our assessment of Home Capital situation is that it reflected firm-specific factors
NEW YORK, June 8 A small trading exchange on Thursday filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and nine other banks of conspiring to shut it out of the $9.9 trillion credit default swap market.