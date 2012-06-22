(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) June 22, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings and outlook
on Lend Lease Group (LLG, BBB-/Stable/A-3) were unaffected by
the group's announcement that it had reached an agreement to
lease 71% of the first two commercial buildings at Barangaroo
South, Sydney.
We would expect that LLG will introduce capital partners to
reduce the sizable equity exposure in the projects to its
desired 25% ownership. LLG is also providing the design and
construction services to complete these two buildings.
Importantly, we note that construction of the second tower is
conditional on LLG obtaining funding; we expect that LLG would
have binding commitments from capital partners prior to
commencement.
Also, we forecast that the funds from operations
(FFO)-to-debt for year ending June 30, 2012 will be more than
30%, reflecting our expectation of full-year earnings from LLG's
engineering and construction firm, Valemus, and relatively
stable debt levels. Our debt calculation is net of surplus cash
above A$450 million, and the FFO excludes asset sale profits.
With ongoing equity injections to fund Barangaroo and other
sizable development projects, in our view LLG will continue its
capital management program and generate FFO-to-debt in excess of
30%.