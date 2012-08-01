(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says LG Electronics Inc's (LGE, 'BBB'/Negative) weak smartphone business and the fragile global economy remain key rating risks. This is despite encouraging signs from its H112 results indicating that the company's operations may be improving.

LGE's overall profitability improved during H112 with the company posting a 3.2% EBIT margin, up from 0.5% in 2011. However, on a quarterly basis, the EBIT margin fell to 2.7% in Q212 from 3.7% in Q112 mainly due to a return to negative operating margins in its mobile handset business.

LGE is finding it difficult to compete with Apple and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd ('A+'/Stable) in the smartphone arena. The company's smartphone market share remained low at 3.4% in Q112 and its overall handset market share has fallen to 3.5% from 5.6% in Q111. Higher marketing expenses aimed at boosting its smartphone market share caused LGE's mobile segment operating margin to turn negative (-2.4%) in Q212, compared with 1.4% in Q112. Fitch does not foresee any material margin recovery for the mobile segment during H212, despite a likely higher portion of smartphones sales, given a likely aggressive marketing policy to boost market share.

Meanwhile, stable performance in the company's home appliance and home entertainment (TV) segments has been sufficient to keep LGE's overall operating margins in the positive territory. The TV segment's operating margin fell slightly to 3.9% in Q212 (Q112: 4.1%) but remained well above 2011's full year margin of 1.8%. Despite unfavourable economic conditions in key developed markets, TV segment margins benefitted from LGE's strong brand, an improving product mix focused on high-end 3D, LED and smart TV models, and the Korean won remaining favourable in USD and EUR terms compared to the Japanese yen - the currency of its major foreign competitors.

The performance of LG Display (LDG), LGE's 38% owned subsidiary, improved in Q212 following six consecutive quarters of operating losses. In Q212, LGD would have reported an operating profit margin of 2.5% (Q112: -2.9%, 2011: -3.8%) were it not for a KRW200bn charge due to recent US price-fixing penalties. LGD recorded a 5.7% quarterly increase in panel shipments, and was able to increase the average selling price of its panels by 4.8% over the quarter due to stable panel prices globally and a greater proportion of high-end panel sales, including display panels for LED TVs, 3D TVs and Tablet PCs. However, Fitch believes recovery in the panel business will remain fragile given intense competition and the weak global economy.

LGE's Negative Outlook primarily reflects the company's weak operating margins. Based on historical and forecast data, the median operating EBIT margin for a 'BBB' category company in Fitch's global technology portfolio is 5.5%.

Fitch will consider downgrading the rating if the company's EBIT margin remains below 1% and total adjusted debt to operating EBITDAR leverage is sustained above 3x (end 2011: 4.3x) with negative free cash flow. Conversely, Fitch may revise the Outlook to Stable if LGE's EBIT margin improves above 2%-3% and leverage trends down towards 2.5x on a sustained basis. In its analysis, Fitch proportionally consolidates LGE's two major operating subsidiaries, LG Display and LG Innotek.