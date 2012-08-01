(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
LG Electronics Inc's (LGE, 'BBB'/Negative) weak smartphone
business and the fragile global economy remain key rating risks.
This is despite encouraging signs from its H112 results
indicating that the company's operations may be improving.
LGE's overall profitability improved during H112 with the
company posting a 3.2% EBIT margin, up from 0.5% in 2011.
However, on a quarterly basis, the EBIT margin fell to 2.7% in
Q212 from 3.7% in Q112 mainly due to a return to negative
operating margins in its mobile handset business.
LGE is finding it difficult to compete with Apple and
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd ('A+'/Stable) in the smartphone
arena. The company's smartphone market share remained low at
3.4% in Q112 and its overall handset market share has fallen to
3.5% from 5.6% in Q111. Higher marketing expenses aimed at
boosting its smartphone market share caused LGE's mobile segment
operating margin to turn negative (-2.4%) in Q212, compared with
1.4% in Q112. Fitch does not foresee any material margin
recovery for the mobile segment during H212, despite a likely
higher portion of smartphones sales, given a likely aggressive
marketing policy to boost market share.
Meanwhile, stable performance in the company's home
appliance and home entertainment (TV) segments has been
sufficient to keep LGE's overall operating margins in the
positive territory. The TV segment's operating margin fell
slightly to 3.9% in Q212 (Q112: 4.1%) but remained well above
2011's full year margin of 1.8%. Despite unfavourable economic
conditions in key developed markets, TV segment margins
benefitted from LGE's strong brand, an improving product mix
focused on high-end 3D, LED and smart TV models, and the Korean
won remaining favourable in USD and EUR terms compared to the
Japanese yen - the currency of its major foreign competitors.
The performance of LG Display (LDG), LGE's 38% owned
subsidiary, improved in Q212 following six consecutive quarters
of operating losses. In Q212, LGD would have reported an
operating profit margin of 2.5% (Q112: -2.9%, 2011: -3.8%) were
it not for a KRW200bn charge due to recent US price-fixing
penalties. LGD recorded a 5.7% quarterly increase in panel
shipments, and was able to increase the average selling price of
its panels by 4.8% over the quarter due to stable panel prices
globally and a greater proportion of high-end panel sales,
including display panels for LED TVs, 3D TVs and Tablet PCs.
However, Fitch believes recovery in the panel business will
remain fragile given intense competition and the weak global
economy.
LGE's Negative Outlook primarily reflects the company's weak
operating margins. Based on historical and forecast data, the
median operating EBIT margin for a 'BBB' category company in
Fitch's global technology portfolio is 5.5%.
Fitch will consider downgrading the rating if the company's
EBIT margin remains below 1% and total adjusted debt to
operating EBITDAR leverage is sustained above 3x (end 2011:
4.3x) with negative free cash flow. Conversely, Fitch may revise
the Outlook to Stable if LGE's EBIT margin improves above 2%-3%
and leverage trends down towards 2.5x on a sustained basis. In
its analysis, Fitch proportionally consolidates LGE's two major
operating subsidiaries, LG Display and LG Innotek.