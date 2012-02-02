(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects
LG Electronics Inc.'s (LGE, 'BBB'/Negative) profitability to
improve in 2012, following a turnaround in the mobile handset
business in Q411. However, Fitch says the operating environment
is still tough and the Negative Outlook on the rating remains.
"In Q411, LGE finally recorded an operating profit in the
mobile handset division backed by the launch of Long Term
Evolution (LTE) smartphones and Fitch expects the company to
continue to restore profitability in 2012", said Alvin Lim,
Associate Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Telecom, Media and
Technology team.
"However, major risks remain for the company in that its
smartphone market share is still small, the display panel
industry is suffering and developed market economies are weak,"
added Mr. Lim.
LGE's mobile handset business successfully returned to
profitability in Q411 with a 0.4% EBIT margin, after six
consecutive quarters of operating losses, backed by an improved
product mix with an increased share of smartphones, especially
the LTE phones. Fitch forecasts that this trend will continue to
boost the average selling prices and market share of LGE's
handsets and drive recovery in profitability in 2012.
Fitch also noted that LGE recorded relatively strong TV
sales while securing sound EBIT margin of 2.4% in Q411 despite
weak economic conditions in developed markets. This illustrates
that LGE has solidified its position as one of the top
competitors in the global TV industry while Japanese TV makers
continue to record losses.
In addition, Fitch notes that the company's net debt
decreased marginally to KRW5.1trn at end-2011 (end-2010:
KRW5.3trn) principally due to a KRW980bn rights issue.
However, Fitch believes that some major weaknesses need to
be resolved for the company to improve its credit profile in
2012. Firstly, despite the operational turnaround, Fitch notes
that LGE's smartphone market share and brand recognition remain
weak compared to the top-tier makers.
Secondly, the over-supply in the display panel business is
not likely to be resolved for at least the first half of 2012
and the frail global economic conditions will also dampen demand
for LGE's other products. Fitch will consider downgrading the
rating if the company's EBIT margin remains below 1% and
leverage is sustained above 3x with negative free cash flow.
Conversely, Fitch may revise the Outlook to Stable if LGE's
EBIT margin improves to above 2%-3% and leverage trends down
towards 2.5x on a sustained basis. In its analysis, Fitch
proportionally consolidates LGE's two major operating
subsidiaries, LG Display and LG Innotek.