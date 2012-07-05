MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) July 5, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to eight of
the nine classes of nonconforming residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by Liberty Funding Pty. Ltd. in respect
of the Liberty Series 2012-1 Trust (see list). Liberty Series
2012-1 is a securitization of nonconforming residential
mortgages originated by Liberty Financial Pty. Ltd.
The ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio,
which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after
the closing date.
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to
withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises
note subordination for each class of rated note.
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction, including a reserve account,
principal draws, and a liquidity facility equal to 2.5% of the
invested amount of all rated notes and the stated amount of the
class F notes, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to
support timely payment of interest.
-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap
provided by National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB; AA-/Stable/A-1+)
to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate
mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.
-- The provision of a reserve account established and
maintained through the trapping of excess spread on each payment
date up to a maximum limit of A$4,500,000. The reserve account
may be utilized to meet current loan losses, and as a third
source of liquidity for the payment of unpaid interest.