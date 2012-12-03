SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 4, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'A-1+ (sf)' rating on Liberty Scarborough Trust at the request of the issuer. There was no commercial paper outstanding in respect of the program at the time the rating was withdrawn.

RATING WITHDRAWN

Issuer Rating To Rating From

Liberty Scarborough Trust N.R. A-1+ (sf)

