SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 4, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today withdrew its 'A-1+ (sf)' rating on
Liberty Scarborough Trust at the request of the issuer. There
was no commercial paper outstanding in respect of the program at
the time the rating was withdrawn.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available at
"
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Please refer to the initial rating report for any additional
regulatory disclosures that may apply to a transaction.
RATING WITHDRAWN
Issuer Rating To Rating From
Liberty Scarborough Trust N.R. A-1+ (sf)
N.R.--Not rated.