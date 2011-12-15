(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Standard & Poor's has conducted a review of Liberty
Scarborough Trust, the ABCP program administered by Liberty
Financial Pty. Ltd.
-- We affirmed the rating on the ABCP issued by Liberty
Scarborough Trust because we consider the credit quality of the
underlying assets and key support provider to be commensurate
with the rating on the ABCP.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 15, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Rating Services today affirmed the 'A-1+ (sf)' rating
assigned to the asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) issued or
to be issued by Secure Funding Pty. Ltd. as trustee for Liberty
Scarborough Trust, following our review of the program. Liberty
Scarborough Trust is administered by Liberty Financial Pty. Ltd.
(Liberty).
The recent program review covers a number of areas,
including Liberty's ongoing credit monitoring of underlying
assets, ABCP funding processes, and the reporting framework. In
our opinion, the credit quality of the underlying assets and the
key support provider is commensurate with the rating on the
ABCP.
An updated rating report for the program is available on
Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com
RATING AFFIRMED
Conduit Rating
Liberty Scarborough Trust A-1+ (sf)
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here
