SYDNEY, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Liberty Series 2011-1 Auto automotive loan receivables-backed securitisation, due November 2017, final ratings as follows:

AUD62.9m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD14.9m Class B notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD4.2m Class C notes: 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD3.9m Class D notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD4.1m Class E notes: not rated

The transaction structure is a two-tier structure with a trust established under a Secure Funding master trust program, while all notes issued by the trust will be subscribed entirely by Liberty Funding Pty Ltd in respect of Liberty Series 2011-1 Auto.

At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 5,226 automotive loan receivables totalling approximately AUD88.9m, with an average size of AUD17,017. The pool solely comprises amortising principal and interest loan receivables originated by Liberty Financial Pty Ltd (Liberty) through its lender network to Australian residents across the country. The portfolio consists of new (15.6%) and used (84.4%) motor vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

To date, gross losses for all motor vehicle loans originated by Liberty's lender network that have at least 36 months seasoning have ranged between 4.2% and 14.2% of the original balance originated.

The ratings on the class A notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the 30.1% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate class B, C, D and E notes; a liquidity reserve account of 1.2% of the outstanding balance of the notes, funded by issue proceeds; both the credit reserve, funded by Liberty at issuance, and the guarantee fee reserve, funded via excess spread, for credit and liquidity support; an interest rate swap provided by National Australia Bank Limited; and Liberty's auto receivable underwriting and servicing capabilities.

The ratings on the class B, C and D notes are based on all the strengths supporting the class A notes, excluding their credit enhancement levels.

