SYDNEY, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Liberty Series 2011-1 Auto automotive loan receivables-backed
securitisation, due November 2017, final ratings as follows:
AUD62.9m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD14.9m Class B notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD4.2m Class C notes: 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD3.9m Class D notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD4.1m Class E notes: not rated
The transaction structure is a two-tier structure with a
trust established under a Secure Funding master trust program,
while all notes issued by the trust will be subscribed entirely
by Liberty Funding Pty Ltd in respect of Liberty Series 2011-1
Auto.
At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of
5,226 automotive loan receivables totalling approximately
AUD88.9m, with an average size of AUD17,017. The pool solely
comprises amortising principal and interest loan receivables
originated by Liberty Financial Pty Ltd (Liberty) through its
lender network to Australian residents across the country. The
portfolio consists of new (15.6%) and used (84.4%) motor
vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
To date, gross losses for all motor vehicle loans originated
by Liberty's lender network that have at least 36 months
seasoning have ranged between 4.2% and 14.2% of the original
balance originated.
The ratings on the class A notes are based on the quality of
the collateral; the 30.1% credit enhancement provided by the
subordinate class B, C, D and E notes; a liquidity reserve
account of 1.2% of the outstanding balance of the notes, funded
by issue proceeds; both the credit reserve, funded by Liberty at
issuance, and the guarantee fee reserve, funded via excess
spread, for credit and liquidity support; an interest rate swap
provided by National Australia Bank Limited; and Liberty's auto
receivable underwriting and servicing capabilities.
The ratings on the class B, C and D notes are based on all
the strengths supporting the class A notes, excluding their
credit enhancement levels.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed
in the new issue report entitled "Liberty Series 2011-1 Auto",
published today.
