(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Standard & Poor's has conducted a review of Liberty Funding Pty. Ltd. and its underlying Liberty Sirius Trust, the two-tiered ABCP program administered by Liberty Financial Pty. Ltd. (Liberty).

-- We affirmed the rating on the Liberty Sirius Series ABCP issued Liberty Funding Pty. Ltd. because we consider the credit quality of the underlying assets and key support provider to be commensurate with the rating on the ABCP.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 15, 2011--Standard & Poor's Rating Services today affirmed the 'A-1+ (sf)' rating assigned to the Liberty Sirius Series asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) issued or to be issued by Liberty Funding Pty. Ltd., following our review of the program. Liberty Funding Pty. Ltd.'s underlying Liberty Sirius Trust is a two-tiered ABCP program administered by Liberty Financial Pty. Ltd. (Liberty).

The recent program review covers a number of areas, including Liberty's ongoing credit monitoring of underlying assets, ABCP funding processes, and the reporting framework. In our opinion, the credit quality of the underlying assets and the key support provider is commensurate with the rating on the ABCP.

An updated rating report for the program is available on Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

RATING AFFIRMED

Conduit Rating

Liberty Funding Pty. Ltd. - Liberty Sirius Series A-1+ (sf)

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure ReportSEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011.

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010.

-- Fundamentals of Liquidity Facilities Provided For Australian and New Zealand ABCP, Aug. 30, 2007.

-- Global Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Criteria, Sept. 29, 2005.