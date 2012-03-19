(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned LS Finance (2017) Limited's USD150m notes a final 'BBB-' rating. The notes are to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (Lifestyle, 'BBB-'/Stable). The notes share the same terms and conditions and are fully fungible with the USD350m notes due 2017 issued on 26 January 2012 ('BBB-').

The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 8 March 2012. The ratings reflect Lifestyle's leading position among Hong Kong department stores, supported by strong brand names - "Sogo" and "JiuGuang", as well as its strong and stable cash flow and EBITDA generation, particularly from Sogo Causeway Bay. Their current concessionaire model also enables Lifestyle to minimise inventory and bad debt risk and to smooth margin volatility. Operationally, the model allows Lifestyle to adjust its product mix in store to meet customers' changing tastes and preferences.

The ratings also reflect concentration risk and reliance on Sogo Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, which generated around 70% of the group's total sales from 2008-2010. Continued expansion into China will also increase execution risks as well as its exposure to the fragmented and competitive Chinese retail market. The ratings are further constrained by Lifestyle's limited scale and geographical diversification.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Lifestyle will continue to demonstrate stable operations and cash flow from its main projects in China. Negative rating action may result from accelerated expansion in China; from significant adverse changes to its business model, such as a move away from the concessionaire model; or from funds from operations (FFO) fixed-charge coverage falling below 3x (FY10: 7.2x) and FFO net leverage rising above 2.5x (FY10: 0.9x) on a sustained basis. Positive rating action may be considered if FFO fixed-charge coverage rises above 5x and FFO net leverage declines below 1.5x on a sustained basis. However, Fitch does not expect positive rating action over the next 12-18 months until the group proves itself as a leading player in the regional market and completes its planned expansion in China. Senior unsecured debt may be downgraded if senior secured debt/EBITDA rises above 2x and /or unsecured assets/unsecured debt falls below 2x.