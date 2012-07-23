(The following was released by the rating agency)

KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based LMJ International Limited's (LMJ) 'Fitch BB+(ind)' National Long-Term rating with Positive Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of LMJ. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

Fitch has also migrated LMJ's bank loans to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR140.8m long-term loan: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR1,845m fund-based limits: migrated to National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR2,407.5m non-fund-based limits: migrated to National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'