(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 11, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' issue rating to
a proposed issue of U.S.-dollar-denominated seven-year senior
unsecured notes by Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. (BB+/Stable/--;
cnBBB+/--).
At the same time, we assigned our 'cnBBB' Greater China
regional scale rating to the proposed notes. The ratings are
subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.
Longfor intends to use the proceeds to finance existing and
new property projects, refinance certain existing indebtedness,
and for general corporate purposes. The issue rating is one
notch lower than the corporate credit rating to reflect our
opinion that offshore noteholders would be materially
disadvantaged, compared with onshore creditors, in the event of
default. In our view, Longfor's ratio of priority borrowings to
total assets is likely to remain above our notching threshold of
15% for speculative-grade debt.
The corporate credit rating on Longfor reflects the
company's rapid growth strategy and short track record as a
large-scale developer. In addition, Longfor is exposed to the
high-end real estate market in tier-one cities in China. This
segment is challenging because it is affected by government
policies to cool investment demand and housing prices.
Nevertheless, in our view, the company's good competitive
position and strong execution capability are likely to improve
its financial performance despite the uncertain outlook for
China's real estate market.
While Longfor's results for the first six months of this
year met our expectation, its debt-to-capital ratio was higher
than we had anticipated, at 50%. The company's recent Hong Kong
dollar 3 billion share placement will alleviate some of the
pressure on its capital structure, in our opinion. The stable
outlook on Longfor reflects our expectation that the company can
demonstrate conservative cash and debt management to generate
positive cash flow while pursuing high growth. In our view,
Longfor's good competitive position and strong execution will
help to maintain healthy sales and margin amid the deepening
market correction in 2012.