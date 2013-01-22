(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 22, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' rating to a
proposed issue of U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes
by Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. (BB+/Stable/--; cnBBB+/--). We
also assigned our 'cnBBB' Greater China regional scale rating to
the proposed notes. The ratings are subject to our review of the
final issuance documentation. We expect the company to use a
substantial portion of the net proceeds to refinance its
existing debt.
The issue rating is one notch lower than the corporate
credit rating to reflect our opinion that offshore noteholders
would be materially disadvantaged, compared with onshore
creditors, in the event of default. In our view, Longfor's ratio
of priority borrowings to total assets is likely to remain above
our notching threshold of 15% for speculative-grade debt.
The corporate credit rating on Longfor reflects the
company's rapid growth strategy and short track record as a
large-scale developer. Longfor is also exposed to the high-end
real estate market in tier-one cities in China. This segment is
affected by government policies to cool investment demand and
housing prices. Nevertheless, in our view, the company's good
competitive position and execution capability are likely to
support its financial performance. In addition, China's real
estate market has stabilized. Although Longfor's financial
performance for the first six months of 2012 met our
expectation, its debt-to-capital ratio was moderately higher
than we had anticipated. We expect the management to control and
manage total borrowings such that the ratio is within our rating
trigger of 50% for 2012 and beyond.
The stable outlook on Longfor reflects our expectation that
the company can demonstrate conservative cash and debt
management to generate positive cash flow while pursuing high
growth. In our view, Longfor's good competitive position,
operational record, and financial discipline will help the
company maintain its financial strength.
