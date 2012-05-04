(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd.'s ('A-'/Stable) senior unsecured USD notes due 2017 a final rating of 'A-'. The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received, and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 2 May 2012.

Lotte's rating reflects the company's leading position in Korea's retail industry with a major presence across all retail formats. However, Fitch expects continued investments and a slowdown in the domestic retail market to pressure Lotte's credit metrics in 2012. As such, Fitch believes there is little headroom at the company's current rating level.