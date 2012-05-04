(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd.'s ('A-'/Stable) senior unsecured USD
notes due 2017 a final rating of 'A-'. The final rating follows
the receipt of documents conforming to information already
received, and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 2
May 2012.
Lotte's rating reflects the company's leading position in
Korea's retail industry with a major presence across all retail
formats. However, Fitch expects continued investments and a
slowdown in the domestic retail market to pressure Lotte's
credit metrics in 2012. As such, Fitch believes there is little
headroom at the company's current rating level.