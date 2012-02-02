(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/HONG KONG, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Lotte Shopping Business Management (Hong Kong) Limited's proposed senior unsecured CNY notes an expected rating of 'A-(exp)'. The notes are guaranteed by Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd. (Lotte, 'A-'/Stable). The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

Despite a series of acquisitions, Lotte's profitability and cash flow-generation in its core domestic retail operations have improved significantly over the past three to four years. Fitch believes the company's credit profile will remain well within the agency's expectations for the current rating level.

Due to aggressive acquisitions over the last two to three years, Lotte's net debt in its non-financial operations increased to KRW2.9trn at end-September 2011 from KRW1.4trn at end-2009. Furthermore, Lotte's expansion into developing markets, aimed at higher growth prospects, increases its overall business risk profile. Given Lotte's lack of experience and scale in overseas markets, Fitch believes it will be at least two to three years before the company's overseas operations become profitable as a whole.

However, the higher risk stemming from its increased debt has been mitigated to a large extent by Lotte's stronger-than-expected profitability and operating cash flow, on the back of strong revenue growth in both its domestic department stores and discount store business. In YTD September 2011, operating profit from its non-financial operations increased 6% to KRW1trn. Fitch expects the trend to continue with robust top-line growth and improving operating cash flow across all segments, resulting in credit metrics improvement from 2011 onwards.

Fitch would consider a rating downgrade if Lotte's adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR (non-financial operations) rises above 2.5x (FY10: 2.3x) or its FFO fixed charge coverage (non-financial operations) falls below 4.0x (FY10: 3.8x) on a sustained basis.

Lotte is a leading retailer in Korea, encompassing department stores, discount stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, TV home shopping and internet shopping. Consolidated revenue in 2010 was KRW20.3trn. Lotte is one of the key affiliates in the Lotte Group - a major conglomerate in Korea.