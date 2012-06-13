(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that the
weakness seen in thermal coal prices in recent months should
reverse once demand from major importers recovers, although
there is a risk low prices may persist into 2013, changing the
industry's supply side dynamics.
The price of thermal coal (5,500 kcal coal at Newcastle
Australia on a free-on-board basis) reached a two-year low of
USD87 per metric ton in early June 2012, down from USD142/mt in
January 2011. Major reasons for this decline include China's
economic slowdown and high coal inventory levels, increased
production and exports from Indonesia and Australia, and
increased exports by US coal producers due to cheap natural gas
displacing coal used in US power generation.
Fitch believes that prices can recover from current lows
once demand from key importers - China and India - improves, and
the supply side adjusts to reflect the price environment. India
depends on coal as its major energy source and is increasingly
relying on imported coal as it struggles to increase domestic
production. Likewise in China, thermal coal fired power
represents more than 70% of the country's energy needs; Fitch
believes thermal coal demand from China will lift again post
sufficient policy easing by the government, and continue rising
over the medium-to-long term in line with the country's strong
GDP growth outlook, albeit lower than previous years.
The weak pricing environment is exposing the business risks
of high-cost coal producers, as coal prices fall near or below
the marginal cost of production. Many Australian producers have
high cash costs of production; such operators will be
significantly affected if prices remain low for an extended
period. At the same time, sustained low coal prices can shift
buyers from low-rank coal to higher-grade coals and thus
negatively affect both demand and realised prices for low-rank
coal.
Fitch notes that many large coal producers have contracts in
place with both volumes and prices fixed, typically for a period
of one year; such contracts can account for a meaningful share
of their total revenues - for example around 65% for Adaro
Indonesia ('BB+'/Stable) and around 45% PT Indika Energy
('B+'/Positive). These operators would be insulated from a
temporary weakening of coal prices to some extent. However,
should low prices persist through 2012 and into 2013, it will
negatively affect the prices they negotiate for 2013; such
negotiations typically take place in Q4 and Q1 of each calendar
year.
Should the current low price environment persist into 2013,
Fitch expects high-cost producers in Australia and the US to
undertake production cuts, and review expansion projects under
consideration. Fitch also believes that production expansion
plans by low-cost producing countries like Indonesia may be
curtailed. Such actions would limit coal production levels (or
growth) and help address oversupply.
In rating companies producing commodities, like coal, Fitch
takes a through-the-cycle approach to its ratings; this factors
in a reasonable level of rating headroom to accommodate
weakening of coal prices. Cash cost of production and cash
margins over an industry cycle are given a heavy emphasis and
factored into the ratings. Hence, Fitch does not expect any
immediate negative rating actions on its rated coal producers in
the Asia-Pacific region.