(The following was released by the rating agency)

Jan 8 - (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version issued on 23 December 2011 to remove the word "Private" from the issuer's name. An amended version follows:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based L&T Samakhiali Gandhidham Tollway Limited's (LTSGTL) INR9,620m project bank loans and INR800m non-fund based bank guarantee at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlooks are Stable.

LTSGTL is an SPV incorporated to undertake the implementation of a lane expansion project on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis under a 24-year concession from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI; 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/ Stable). Located in the Kutch region of Gujarat in western India, the road is a 56km stretch between Samakhiali and Gandhidham, and is part of the national highway, NH-8A. The SPV is 99% owned by L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd. (97.5% owned by Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T)) and 1% by L&T.

The affirmation reflects the progress of the lane expansion, albeit at slower-than-expected pace. However, the slower expansion is mitigated by the sound execution track record of the sponsor/ engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) contractor, by its reputation and financial strength as well as by the fixed price EPC contract. In addition, tolling has already commenced although revenue ramp-up could be affected.

Revenue ramp-up is below management's forecasts. If revenue grows at the same pace as seen in the one year since tolling commenced in September 2010, there could be a INR400m shortfall in internal accruals (toll revenue net of expenses and taxes) available to finance the project's cost over the 30- month construction period. However, any shortfall is expected to be met by equity injection from the financially strong sponsors.

The rating is constrained by revenue and financial risk. This is a single asset with full exposure to market risk. Traffic patronage is susceptible to economic cycles, particularly since commercial vehicles dominate (70%) the traffic mix and growth rate assumptions are aggressive. While the toll road serves as a vital link between two key ports which, given chronic capacity shortages, have exhibited a secular growth rate in the long-term, they remain susceptible to economic cycles and factors affecting international trade. The toll road connects two large ports in Gujarat viz., Kandla (one of India's 12 major ports, owned by the Government of India) and Mundra (India's largest private-sector operated port) with the rest of the state and the country.

In the absence of competing roads of adequate capacity and quality, most long-haul traffic has to pass through Samakhiali, where the project's single toll plaza is situated. The road also links the Kutch region with important commercial centres such as Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Porbandar in Gujarat. Industrial activity along the corridor is fairly widespread. However, mandatory revenue share - a fixed amount irrespective of actual toll revenue generated - reduces margin available for debt service.

Debt service coverage is thin even in Fitch's base case. Cash flow support from sponsors is essential to meet the expected revenue shortfall in servicing debt obligations and this is ensured via a Board resolution from the sponsors to extend equity support during the initial years of operations. Lender protection measures are weak with loose or non-existent loan covenants; Monthly principal repayments and a floating interest rate add to the financial risk.

Future rating direction will be influenced by the timeliness and adequacy of sponsor equity injections - both budgeted and otherwise, including bridging shortfalls in internal accruals to enable timely completion and revenue ramp-up.

Contacts:

Primary Analyst : S. Nandakumar, Senior Director +91 44 4340 1710, Fitch Ratings India Pvt Ltd, 4th Floor, D South, Tidel Park No. 4, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Taramani Chennai 600113.

Secondary Analyst : Shyamali Rajivan, Associate Director, +91 44 4340 1708.

Committee Chairperson: Dan Robertson, Managing Director +44 20 3530 1312.