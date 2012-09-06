US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower as Apple weighs
* Apple slips after rating cut; top drag on all three indexes
Sept 7 Moody's assigns Aa1 underlying rating and Aaa enhanced rating to Lubbock Independent School District's (TX) $65 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2012; Aaa based upon the Texas Permanent School Fund Guarant
* Apple slips after rating cut; top drag on all three indexes
TORONTO, June 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial stocks dipped amid signs of cooling in Toronto's overheated housing market and falling oil prices, weakened by concerns of a diplomatic rift in the Middle East, hurt energy stocks.