(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 29 (Fitch)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL; 'A'/Stable), London branch's USD250m junior subordinated notes - also known as exchangeable capital securities (ECS) - a final rating of 'BB+'. Fitch had previously assigned an expected rating of 'BB+ (exp)' to the issue.

In line with Fitch's criteria for rating bank regulatory capital securities the ECS are rated five notches below MBL's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a' to reflect subordination and fully discretionary coupon payments.

MBL expects the ECS to qualify as additional Tier 1 capital under Basel III. ECS are mandatorily convertible instruments that rank ahead of ordinary shareholders only.

Mandatory exchange of all ECS for ordinary shares of Macquarie Group Limited (MGL; 'A-'/Stable), the listed parent of MBL, occurs five years after issue (20 June 2017), with the proceeds of issuing the ordinary shares subsequently downstreamed to MBL. Mandatory exchange is subject to a number of conditions. If these conditions are not met, the exchange is postponed until the next semi-annual interest payment date upon which they are met.

Mandatory exchange of all ECS also occurs if MBL's core Tier 1 ratio (or the Basel III equivalent common equity Tier 1 ratio) falls below 5.125%; the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA; the Australian prudential regulator) determines MBL would be unviable without exchange; public sector capital is to be injected; or more than 50% of MBL is sold to another entity.

Interest payment is at the absolute discretion of the Directors of MBL. APRA can also prevent the payment of interest. Interest is non-cumulative and non-payment does not constitute an event of default. However, if interest payments are not made, both MBL and MGL are prevented from paying dividends on ordinary shares until an interest payment is made on the ECS.