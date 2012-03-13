(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Sydney-13 March
2012: Fitch Ratings says the downgrade on Macquarie Group
Limited (MGL, 'A-'/Stable/'F2') and its Australian subsidiaries
has no impact on the structured finance (SF) transactions in
which Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL, 'A'/Stable /'F1'), a
subsidiary of MGL, is a counterparty.
The rating action has no impact on the structured finance
transactions mentioned below as MBL remains an eligible
counterparty under Fitch's counterparty criteria.
Fitch expects counterparties in SF transactions to have the
operational knowledge and capability to perform the functions
for which they are contractually obligated to perform. Given
that the rating of the highest rated notes in each of the
transactions mentioned below is above 'A+sf', Fitch expects that
an eligible counterparty will have a minimum Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a minimum Short-Term IDR of 'F1'
(For more information see " Counterparty Criteria for Structured
Finance Transactions" dated 12 March 2012. The counterparty
criteria are currently under review and subject to an exposure
draft consultation, "Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for
Structured Finance Transactions", dated 12 March 2012).
On 12 March, Fitch downgraded MGL's and its Australian
subsidiaries' Long-Term IDRs and Viability Ratings (see rating
action commentary on www.fitchratings.com).
The SF transactions in which MBL has a counterparty role:
As interest rate swap provider for:
Firstmac Bond Series 2-2005 Trust
PUMA Masterfund P-17
PUMA Masterfund S-6
PUMA Masterfund S-7
PUMA Masterfund S-9
Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2009
Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2008
PUMA Masterfund P-15
PUMA Masterfund P-16
As both interest rate swap provider and account bank for:
SMART Series 2009-1 Trust
SMART Series 2010-1US Trust
SMART Series 2010-2 Trust
SMART Series 2011-1US Trust
SMART Series 2011-2 Trust
SMART Series 2011-3 Trust
SMART Series 2011-4US Trust
SMART Series 2012-1US Trust