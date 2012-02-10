(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 10 (Fitch) - Fitch Ratings said its recent
move to place Macquarie Group Limited (MGL, 'A' RWN/'F1' RWN)
and its Australian subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
has no impact on the structured finance (SF) transactions in
which Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL, 'A+' RWN/'F1') a subsidiary
of MGL, is a counterparty.
The rating action has no impact on the structured finance
transactions mentioned below as MBL remains an eligible
counterparty under Fitch's counterparty criteria. The SF
transactions in which MBL has a counterparty role: As interest
rate swap provider for:
Firstmac Bond Series 2-2005 Trust PUMA Masterfund P-17 PUMA
Masterfund S-6 PUMA Masterfund S-7 PUMA Masterfund S-9 Firstmac
Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2009 Firstmac Mortgage Funding
Trust Series 2-2008 PUMA Masterfund P-15
As both interest rate swap provider and account bank for:
SMART Series 2009-1 Trust SMART Series 2010-1US Trust SMART
Series 2010-2 Trust SMART Series 2011-1US Trust SMART Series
2011-2 Trust SMART Series 2011-3 Trust SMART Series 2011-4US
Trust
As both interest rate swap provider and liquidity facility
provider for: PUMA Masterfund P-16
Fitch expects that counterparties involved in SF
transactions have the operational knowledge and capability to
perform the functions for which they are contractually obligated
to perform. Given that the rating of the highest rated notes in
each of the above mentioned transactions is above 'A+sf', Fitch
expects that an eligible counterparty will have a minimum
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a minimum
Short-Term IDR of 'F1'. For more information see "Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions" dated 14 March
2011.