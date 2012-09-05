(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Macquarie Group Limited (MGL) and its Australian subsidiaries, including Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), the main operating subsidiary of the group. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.

The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Viability Ratings (VRs) and senior debt ratings of MGL and MBL reflect a solid capital position, conservative approach to liquidity management, diverse business mix, and prudent risk management framework. The ratings also take into consideration the group's reliance on wholesale funding and earnings volatility. MGL's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are one notch lower than MBL's to reflect the agency's view that MBL has a lower standalone risk profile than MGL's non-bank operations.

MGL's operating profit fell 21% to AUD906m (USD942m) in the financial year ended 31 March 2012 (FY12) due to weak volumes and increased volatility in global capital markets (MBL: 27% and AUD756m respectively). To address some of the structural aspects of recent market volatility, MGL is implementing a number of operational efficiency measures - including centralising support functions and exiting some operations - aimed primarily at the group's market-oriented businesses. However, earnings volatility is likely to remain more significant than for similarly rated commercial banks as a number of MGL's businesses are closely linked to conditions in global capital markets. This volatility is offset somewhat through MGL's more traditional commercial banking and wealth management services (55% of operating revenue in FY12). These businesses have grown in recent years and provide a more stable earnings stream.

Capital and liquidity also provide an important offset to earnings volatility. At FYE12, both MGL and MBL were fully compliant with Basel III requirements. MGL's surplus capital was 42% above the minimum Basel III required level at AUD3.5bn, while MBL's common equity Tier 1 ratio under the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's conservative approach to Basel III was estimated at 10.1% (on a fully harmonised basis this increases to 12.2%). Fitch expects the group's capital levels to remain solid following the completion of an on-market share buyback of up to AUD500m, which MGL is in the process of completing.

Liquidity is managed conservatively and offsets some of the risks associated with MGL's reliance on wholesale funding. At FYE12, MGL held AUD23.2bn of cash and unencumbered liquid assets, of which 99% were eligible for central bank repurchase programmes (MBL: AUD20.9bn and 99% respectively). These holdings were more than double wholesale funding maturities in FY13.

Asset quality remains sound relative to international peers despite a modest uptick in impaired loans during FY12. Impaired loans remain well provisioned.

A material deterioration in liquidity and capital positions or a sustained weak operating environment eroding asset quality may result in negative rating action on MGL's and MBL's IDRs, VRs and senior debt ratings. Negative action may also arise following any reputational damage to the group's franchise. The volatile nature of earnings in a number of business divisions limits the potential for positive rating action.

MBL is the entity within the group most likely to receive sovereign support as it is permitted to take deposits. MBL's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect Fitch's view that there is a moderate chance of support from the Australian authorities, if required. MGL's SR and SRF reflect that while support from the Australian authorities is possible, it cannot be relied upon. Changes in the SR and SRF of MGL and MBL are likely to reflect any change in the propensity or ability of the Australian authorities to provide support.

MBL's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the bank's VR to reflect its subordination to senior unsecured debt instruments. The Tier 1 hybrid issues of MGL and MBL are rated five notches below their respective VRs due to the subordination of the instruments - they rank ahead of ordinary equity only - and fully discretionary coupon payments. These instrument ratings have been affirmed in line with the affirmation of the VRs of MGL and MBL and are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the VRs of MGL and MBL.

Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (MFHL) conducts MGL's non-bank operations and is considered by Fitch to be core to the group. Support, if required, is likely to originate from MBL. Given MBL may face regulatory restrictions in providing support, MFHL's IDRs are notched down from MBL's and are broadly sensitive to factors that may impact MBL's IDRs. Notching is also sensitive to the size of MFHL relative to MBL.

Macquarie International Finance Limited (MIFL) is a strategically important wholly-owned finance company (MBL: 100%) used to finance a number of Macquarie entities. Its IDRs are one notch below those of its parent, MBL, and broadly sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in MBL's IDRs.

MGL provides both investment banking and traditional banking services, with a focus on client transactions. Operations span markets in Australia, the UK, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. MGL's six businesses can be divided into those that are client-focused and market-oriented (Macquarie Capital, Macquarie Securities and Fixed Income, Commodities and Currencies) and those that provide traditional commercial banking and wealth management services (Macquarie Funds, Corporate and Asset Finance, and Banking and Financial Services).

The rating actions are as follows:

Macquarie Group Limited (MGL):

- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'

- Support Rating: affirmed at '5

- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'

- Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'

- Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'

- Macquarie preferred membership interests (XS0562354422): affirmed at 'BB'

Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL):

- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'

- Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'

- Government-guaranteed senior debt: affirmed at 'AAA'

- Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'

- Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'

- Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'

- Macquarie income preferred securities (XS0201559811): affirmed at 'BB+'

- Macquarie bank exchangeable capital securities (XS0763122909): affirmed at 'BB+'

Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (MFHL):

- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Macquarie International Finance Limited (MIFL):

- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'