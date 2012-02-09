(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Ratings
(VR) of Macquarie Group Limited (MGL) and its Australian
subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of
rating actions can be found at the end of this release.
This action stems from Fitch's broad review of the largest
banking institutions in the world and follows the announcement
of a similar review of Australia's four major banks (see "Fitch
Places Major Australian Banks on RWN, Affirms Canadian Banks",
dated 30 January 2012).
The review of MGL has been prompted in part by challenges
facing financial institutions globally, in particular those that
are more exposed to market- oriented income. Fitch notes that
this action is not tied to any specific earnings or capital
information as this broad review has been ongoing for some time.
Fitch notes that MGL's focus is on facilitating client
transactions rather than transacting on its own account which
reduces the group's exposure to market risk. Nevertheless, three
of MGL's six divisions (Macquarie Capital, Macquarie Securities
and Fixed Income, Commodities and Currencies) are
market-oriented, which adds volatility to MGL's earnings not
normally seen in more traditional commercial banks. Macquarie's
three other divisions (Macquarie Funds Group, Corporate and
Asset Finance and Banking and Financial Services) exhibit less
earnings volatility and have grown in recent years.
In addition to reviewing potential earnings volatility,
Fitch will examine what, if any, impact the subdued environment
for market-oriented businesses globally may have on investor
sentiment towards MGL.
MGL's use of wholesale funding will also be taken into
consideration. Fitch notes that the group has significantly
reduced its reliance on short-term funding since 2007 and that
it maintains a liquid balance sheet.
Other aspects of MGL's financial profile, such as asset
quality, capital and exposure to market risk continue to compare
favourably with larger global trading and universal banks.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN within a short time frame
and will update its view of the group's strengths, weaknesses
and trends. The agency expects that any downgrades are most
likely to be limited to one notch. The resolution of the RWN
will be based on Fitch's review of the most recent available
data, including any additional information provided by MGL that
is relevant to its ratings or those of its subsidiaries.
MGL provides both investment banking and more traditional
banking services, with a focus on client transactions.
Operations span markets in Australia, the UK, Europe, Asia and
the US.
The rating actions are as follows:
Macquarie Group Limited (MGL):
-- Long-Term IDR: 'A', on RWN
-- Short-Term IDR: 'F1' on RWN
-- Viability Rating: 'a', on RWN
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '5;
-- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
-- Senior unsecured debt: 'A', on RWN
-- Short-term debt: 'F1' on RWN
-- Hybrid capital instruments: 'BBB'; remain on RWN
Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL):
-- Long-Term IDR: 'A+', on RWN
-- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
-- Viability Rating: 'a+', on RWN
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
-- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
-- Government guaranteed senior debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
-- Senior unsecured debt: 'A+', on RWN
-- Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
-- Subordinated debt: 'A', on RWN
-- Hybrid capital instruments: 'BBB+'; remain on RWN
Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (MFHL):
-- Long-Term IDR: 'A', on RWN
-- Short-Term IDR: 'F1' on RWN
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Macquarie International Finance Limited (MIFL):
-- Long-Term IDR: 'A', on RWN
-- Short-Term IDR: 'F1' on RWN
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'