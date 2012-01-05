(The following was released by the rating agency)

CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, January 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Macred India Private Limited (Macred) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect the strong background of Macred's sponsors in the domestic pharmaceutical industry. The ratings also factor in the strong revenue visibility from its major customer, Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), for which Macred was created primarily to provide specific pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

The ratings further reflect Macred's low counterparty risk given DRL's strong credit profile, which is one of India's leading pharma companies. The ratings also consider the 25 years of experience of Macred's sponsors in the pharmaceutical industry, a mature domestic market for its products, its proximity to the port and various major pharma companies and DRL, and also the long moratorium period for bank loans of almost three years.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the fact that three quarters (more than 2,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA)) of its 3,400 MTPA of pharma intermediate and API manufacturing plant are still under construction, while only phase IA (1,000 MTPA) was commissioned during the third quarter of the financial year to end March 2012 (FY12). However, Fitch notes the project's qualified management team seconded from DRL and that the project is progressing ahead of schedule.

A negative rating action may result from any delays in commissioning the remaining phases of the plant leading to lower-than-projected revenues. A positive rating action may result from timely completion of Phase IIB of the project along with achievement of projected revenues, margins and credit metrics for FY14. Macred was incorporated in 2008 by the sponsors of DRL - GV Prasad and K Satish Reddy - to produce pharma intermediates and APIs using green chemistry (involving efficient environmentally friendly manufacturing processes).

The plant construction is funded by a INR1,250m term loan and INR825m equity from Macred sponsors.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Macred's bank facilities as follows: INR1,250m term loan: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' INR120m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)' INR35m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A3(ind)'