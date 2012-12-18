NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to
Madison Park Funding X Ltd./Madison Park Funding X LLC's $717.0
million floating-rate notes (see list).
The note issuance is collateralized loan obligation
securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily
of broadly syndicated senior-secured loans.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Dec.
17, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of
final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated
notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable
to the subordinated notes.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient
to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests
(not counting excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can
withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO
Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the
assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized
debt obligation (CDO) criteria, (see "Update To Global
Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And
Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).
-- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to
be bankruptcy remote.
-- The diversified collateral portfolio, which consists
primarily of broadly syndicated speculative-grade senior secured
term loans.
-- The portfolio manager's experienced management team.
-- Our projections regarding the timely interest and
ultimate principal payments on the preliminary rated notes,
which we assessed using our cash flow analysis and assumptions
commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings under various
interest-rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from 0.3489% to
13.8391%.
-- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest
coverage tests, a failure of which will lead to the diversion of
interest and principal proceeds to reduce the balance of the
rated notes outstanding.
-- The transaction's reinvestment overcollateralization
test, a failure of which will lead to the reclassification of
excess interest proceeds that are available prior to paying
uncapped administrative expenses and fees; subordinated hedge
termination payments; portfolio manager incentive fees; and
subordinated note payments to principal proceeds for the
purchase of additional collateral assets during the reinvestment
period and to reduce the balance of the rated notes outstanding,
sequentially, after the reinvestment period.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Madison Park Funding X Ltd./Madison Park Funding X LLC Class
Rating Amount (mil. $) X AAA 4.00 A-1a AAA (sf) 300.00 A-1b AAA
(sf) 15.75 A-2 AAA (sf) 172.50 B-1 AA (sf) 58.50 B-2 AA (sf)
30.00 C (deferrable) A (sf) 59.25 D (deferrable) BBB (sf) 39.50
E (deferrable) BB (sf) 37.50 Subordinated notes NR 85.00 NR--Not
rated.
