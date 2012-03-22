(The following was released by the rating agency)Overview

-- Brazil-based refractory producer Magnesita has improved its capital structure and lowered its leverage while maintaining strong liquidity.

-- We are raising our corporate credit ratings on Magnesita to 'BB' on the global scale and to 'brAA' on the national scale.

-- The outlooks are stable, reflecting our expectation that the company's margins will recover as a result of the company's efforts to reduce costs by investing in better integration.

Rating Action

On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its global scale corporate credit rating on Magnesita Refratarios S.A. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we raised our Brazilian national scale corporate credit rating on the company to 'brAA' from 'brA+'. The outlooks are stable.

Rationale

The rating action reflects our expectation that Magnesita's capital structure will continue to improve as its total debt reduces further and its cash flow increases when it concludes its capital expenditures on further integration intended to reduce costs. The ratings also reflect the risks that the company faces as a business with great exposure to the cyclicality of its main customers, in the steel and cement industries, and the recent increase in raw material prices, including magnesite sinter and graphite.

The company's business profile is "fair," as our criteria define it. Restrictions on the supply of magnesite and graphite from China, have caused raw material prices to skyrocket since 2010. This has hampered Magnesita's results, but less so than peers', because Magnesita is more integrated into raw materials. In 2011, its EBITDA margin decreased to 16% compared with 20% in 2010. To increase its integration into raw materials to about 90% from the current 70%, and further improve its cost position, the company has invested in its proprietary magnesite mine in Brumado in the state of Bahia, and it plans to invest in a new graphite mine in Almenara in the state of Minas Gerais, with total expenditures of approximately Brazilian reais (R$) 200 million throughout 2013. We believe these expenditures should help Magnesita sustain its cost competitiveness and support its global expansion strategy.

Magnesita keeps improving its market position globally through cost-per-performance (CPP) contracts. However, it still relies on South American customers, which accounted for 50% of its total sales in 2011. CPP contracts signed with Magnesita's clients in the steel industry are important to making stabilizing its profits, because revenues from these contracts follow the volume of steel it produces and correlate less with currently weak steel prices. Competition in Brazil is becoming fiercer since many foreign competitors now have local sales representation in the country. Still, we believe Magnesita's cost advantages still provide it with a competitive edge; other companies are less integrated into raw materials and report comparably lower margins. To reduce its exposure to customers in the steel industry, Magnesita is seeking to diversify into other segments--cement and glass industries, in particular. However, we currently assume client diversification will come only gradually, because the company's investment strategy remains cautious. Despite lower margins in 2011, we foresee a rebound to 17% in 2012 and 19% by 2014, as raw material integration proceeds further.

Magnesita's financial profile is significant. Despite weaker operating performance in second-half 2011, Magnesita maintained sound cash flow generation, to funds from operations (FFO) to total debt at 25%. Total debt also decreased, helped by the equity offering in the first half of last year, but the company's leverage ratio, measured by adjusted total debt to EBITDA, finished the year at 5.1x on weaker profitability and the effects of the Brazilian currency's depreciation in the fourth quarter. Although this ratio was somewhat aggressive last year, we expect it will decline to 3.8x by year-end 2012 as the company prepays R$180 million of debt using cash resources and its EBITDA improves as new sinter capacity starts operating in April 2012. We focus our analysis on gross debt ratios; however, we also acknowledge that Magnesita benefits from some degree of flexibility from its strong cash reserves. We also assume that the company will keep adhering to a leverage target of net debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x, which would be commensurate with total debt to EBITDA approaching 3.5x and FFO to total debt exceeding 20% in the intermediate term.

Liquidity

Magnesita's liquidity is "strong." As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company reported cash of R$814 million and FFO of R$452 million, compared with short-term debt maturities of R$124 million. Our liquidity assessment reflects several assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources exceeding uses by more than 1.7x in the next two years, even assuming higher capital expenditures;

-- Liquidity sources exceeding liquidity uses, even if EBITDA declined by more than 50%, enabling the company to manage high-impact, low-probability events; and

-- Compliance with debt covenants, even amid an EBITDA decline of 30%.

Magnesita still has adequate credit availability with its relationship banks. In our base case, we project free operating cash flow (FOCF) decreasing in 2012 because of capital expenditures but remaining positive and bouncing back from 2013 onward. We also assume it will not distribute significant dividends in 2012 because of its high capital expenditures budget.

Outlook

The outlooks are stable, reflecting our expectation that Magnesita will be able to sustain strong liquidity and improve its operating profitability gradually, even amid more challenging operating conditions in the near term. Prospects for the company's credit metrics in the intermediate term are positive, in our view, given its improving market position outside of Brazil, its increasing vertical integration, and the positive demand for refractories. We could lower the ratings if liquidity deteriorates because of market or cost conditions, or if credit metrics weaken, for instance, to a sustained adjusted total debt to EBITDA of more than 5.0x and FFO to adjusted total debt of less than 12%. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, because we have already incorporated in our ratings the company's margin recovery and deleveraging trend.

Ratings List

Upgraded

To From

Magnesita Refratarios S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating

Global Scale BB/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/--

National Scale brAA/Stable/-- brA+/Positive/--

Upgraded To From

Rearden G Holdings Eins GmbH

Senior Unsecured BB BB-