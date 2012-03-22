(The following was released by the rating agency)Overview
-- Brazil-based refractory producer Magnesita has improved
its capital structure and lowered its leverage while maintaining
strong liquidity.
-- We are raising our corporate credit ratings on Magnesita
to 'BB' on the global scale and to 'brAA' on the national scale.
-- The outlooks are stable, reflecting our expectation that
the company's margins will recover as a result of the company's
efforts to reduce costs by investing in better integration.
Rating Action
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised
its global scale corporate credit rating on Magnesita
Refratarios S.A. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we raised
our Brazilian national scale corporate credit rating on the
company to 'brAA' from 'brA+'. The outlooks are stable.
Rationale
The rating action reflects our expectation that Magnesita's
capital structure will continue to improve as its total debt
reduces further and its cash flow increases when it concludes
its capital expenditures on further integration intended to
reduce costs. The ratings also reflect the risks that the
company faces as a business with great exposure to the
cyclicality of its main customers, in the steel and cement
industries, and the recent increase in raw material prices,
including magnesite sinter and graphite.
The company's business profile is "fair," as our criteria
define it. Restrictions on the supply of magnesite and graphite
from China, have caused raw material prices to skyrocket since
2010. This has hampered Magnesita's results, but less so than
peers', because Magnesita is more integrated into raw materials.
In 2011, its EBITDA margin decreased to 16% compared with 20% in
2010. To increase its integration into raw materials to about
90% from the current 70%, and further improve its cost position,
the company has invested in its proprietary magnesite mine in
Brumado in the state of Bahia, and it plans to invest in a new
graphite mine in Almenara in the state of Minas Gerais, with
total expenditures of approximately Brazilian reais (R$) 200
million throughout 2013. We believe these expenditures should
help Magnesita sustain its cost competitiveness and support its
global expansion strategy.
Magnesita keeps improving its market position globally
through cost-per-performance (CPP) contracts. However, it still
relies on South American customers, which accounted for 50% of
its total sales in 2011. CPP contracts signed with Magnesita's
clients in the steel industry are important to making
stabilizing its profits, because revenues from these contracts
follow the volume of steel it produces and correlate less with
currently weak steel prices. Competition in Brazil is becoming
fiercer since many foreign competitors now have local sales
representation in the country. Still, we believe Magnesita's
cost advantages still provide it with a competitive edge; other
companies are less integrated into raw materials and report
comparably lower margins. To reduce its exposure to customers in
the steel industry, Magnesita is seeking to diversify into other
segments--cement and glass industries, in particular. However,
we currently assume client diversification will come only
gradually, because the company's investment strategy remains
cautious. Despite lower margins in 2011, we foresee a rebound to
17% in 2012 and 19% by 2014, as raw material integration
proceeds further.
Magnesita's financial profile is significant. Despite weaker
operating performance in second-half 2011, Magnesita maintained
sound cash flow generation, to funds from operations (FFO) to
total debt at 25%. Total debt also decreased, helped by the
equity offering in the first half of last year, but the
company's leverage ratio, measured by adjusted total debt to
EBITDA, finished the year at 5.1x on weaker profitability and
the effects of the Brazilian currency's depreciation in the
fourth quarter. Although this ratio was somewhat aggressive last
year, we expect it will decline to 3.8x by year-end 2012 as the
company prepays R$180 million of debt using cash resources and
its EBITDA improves as new sinter capacity starts operating in
April 2012. We focus our analysis on gross debt ratios; however,
we also acknowledge that Magnesita benefits from some degree of
flexibility from its strong cash reserves. We also assume that
the company will keep adhering to a leverage target of net debt
to EBITDA of less than 2.5x, which would be commensurate with
total debt to EBITDA approaching 3.5x and FFO to total debt
exceeding 20% in the intermediate term.
Liquidity
Magnesita's liquidity is "strong." As of Dec. 31, 2011, the
company reported cash of R$814 million and FFO of R$452 million,
compared with short-term debt maturities of R$124 million. Our
liquidity assessment reflects several assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources exceeding uses by more than 1.7x in the
next two years, even assuming higher capital expenditures;
-- Liquidity sources exceeding liquidity uses, even if
EBITDA declined by more than 50%, enabling the company to manage
high-impact, low-probability events; and
-- Compliance with debt covenants, even amid an EBITDA
decline of 30%.
Magnesita still has adequate credit availability with its
relationship banks. In our base case, we project free operating
cash flow (FOCF) decreasing in 2012 because of capital
expenditures but remaining positive and bouncing back from 2013
onward. We also assume it will not distribute significant
dividends in 2012 because of its high capital expenditures
budget.
Outlook
The outlooks are stable, reflecting our expectation that
Magnesita will be able to sustain strong liquidity and improve
its operating profitability gradually, even amid more
challenging operating conditions in the near term. Prospects for
the company's credit metrics in the intermediate term are
positive, in our view, given its improving market position
outside of Brazil, its increasing vertical integration, and the
positive demand for refractories. We could lower the ratings if
liquidity deteriorates because of market or cost conditions, or
if credit metrics weaken, for instance, to a sustained adjusted
total debt to EBITDA of more than 5.0x and FFO to adjusted total
debt of less than 12%. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term,
because we have already incorporated in our ratings the
company's margin recovery and deleveraging trend.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Magnesita Refratarios S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating
Global Scale BB/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/--
National Scale brAA/Stable/-- brA+/Positive/--
Upgraded To From
Rearden G Holdings Eins GmbH
Senior Unsecured BB BB-