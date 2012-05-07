Overview

-- Magnum Hunter Resources Corp. is issuing $450 million senior unsecured notes to fund its recent acquisitions and refinance its existing debt.

-- We have assigned our 'B-' corporate credit rating to U.S.-based exploration and production company Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (Magnum).

-- At the same time, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue rating and '5' recovery rating to Magnum's senior unsecured notes due 2020.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise Magnum's ratings if the company is able to meet its production exit rate of 17,000 boe/d in 2012 and reduces leverage below 4.5x.

Rating Action

On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' corporate credit rating to Houston, Texas-based Magnum Hunter Resources. The outlook is positive.

At the same time we assigned our 'CCC+' issue rating to Magnum's proposed $450 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

We expect Magnum to use proceeds from the debt and equity offerings to finance the acquisition of the Williston Basin assets, as well as to refinance its existing debt.

Rationale

The ratings on Magnum Hunter Resources Corp. (Magnum) reflect the company's relatively small asset base and production levels, moderate exposure to natural gas, high-cost structure, and spending levels in excess of projected operating cash flows over the next 12 months. The ratings also reflect the company's growing exposure to higher-return crude oil production, and modest geographic diversification among several resource plays.

Standard & Poor's views Magnum's business profile as "vulnerable." The company's proved reserve base totals 59.3 million barrels of oil equivalents (boe) pro forma for its first-quarter acquisitions and the pending Baytex acquisition we expect to close later this month. This positions the company on the smaller end of rated exploration and production (E&P) companies. The company has moderate exposure to depressed natural gas prices, with natural gas representing 42% of its pro forma reserves. Magnum's cost structure is also elevated compared with its E&P peers, especially given its exposure to natural gas. Cash operating costs, including lease operating costs, recurring cash general and administrative costs, and production taxes, totaled $30.54 per boe as of Dec. 31, 2011. This results in weak profitability under our 2012 price assumptions of $2 per mmBtu natural gas and $85 per barrel of crude oil. Under those prices, EBIT coverage of interest would be about 1.0x.

Despite these concerns, the company should reap the benefits of its recent acquisitions and capital spending in its oil-rich plays starting in 2012. Based on planned spending of $325 million and Magnum's most recent acquisitions, the company could potentially increase production by over 160% by Dec. 31, 2012 compared with 2011. The company's recurring cash operating expenses per boe stood at about $20 in the first quarter of 2012, which is higher than peers with a similar scale of operations. We expect costs per unit to moderate in 2012 as a result of increased scale of operations and probable improvement in well costs. Moreover, Magnum's increasing exposure to oil (which should represent 55% of production in 2012) and current pricing should yield better profitability going forward.

Magnum's acreage positions in the Williston Basin (125,000 net acres) and the Eagle Ford (24,000 net acres) and the relative low-risk nature of resource play development should provide a solid platform for reserve and production growth in the medium to long term. The company's properties in the Marcellus (about 50% of the company's pro forma reserves and primarily natural gas) add further diversity to the company's operations, but we do not expect them to meaningfully contribute to the company's near-term growth. Indeed, Magnum has minimal capital spending there, given the currently depressed natural gas prices.

We view Magnum's financial profile as "highly leveraged." We expect total year-end 2012 debt to be about $690 million, pro forma for the proposed $450 million notes offering, treatment of Magnum's preferred stock as 50% debt, and expectation that the company's capital spending will significantly exceed operating cash flows, requiring Magnum to draw down on its revolver to fund the deficits. Based on our 2012 price assumptions of $2 per mmbtu natural gas and $85 per barrel WTI crude oil, we estimate 2012 EBITDA of $160 million and funds from operations (FFO) of $112 million. Resulting leverage and coverage measures are weak. Based on these assumptions, we expect debt leverage to be about 4.3x and FFO to debt to be about 15%. We do not anticipate further acquisitions in 2012, although the company's has been very acquisitive in the past and further activity on this front could jeopardize any improvement in credit ratios.

Liquidity

Magnum's liquidity is "adequate." Despite our expectation that the company will materially outspend 2012 cash flows under our price assumptions, we believe liquidity will be supported by strong crude oil prices, the ability to reduce capital spending significantly if needed, and the potential of a growing borrowing base as proved reserves are added. Key assumptions include:

-- $50 million of cash balance and a $212.5 million credit facility due 2016, with estimated full availability at the close of the proposed acquisition and related financings.

-- Strong crude oil prices over the next 12 to 18 months.

-- The ability to significantly reduce growth spending if needed.

The credit facility has financial covenants, including maximum leverage of 4.5x through June 30, 2012, stepping down to 4.0x at year-end 2012; a minimum current ratio of 1.00x; and minimum interest coverage of 2.5x. In 2012, the EBITDAX used for covenant calculations are based on the run-rate EBITDAX for the last reported quarter rather than the EBITDAX for the last 12 months. Some covenants have been waived or amended to allow the debt increase following the Baytex acquisition we expect to close this month.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Magnum Hunter Resources Corp., to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise Magnum's ratings if the company is able to meet its production exit rate of 17,000 boe/d in 2012 and reduces leverage below 4.5x, which could occur if crude oil and natural gas prices average $95 per barrel and $2 per mmbtu over the next 12 months. Alternatively, we would consider revising the outlook to stable if production growth slows from anticipated levels, or if the company were to increase debt funding by $80 million, leading to leverage of about 5x under our price assumptions.