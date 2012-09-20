(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Malayan Banking Berhad's (Maybank) USD800m 3.25% fixed rate
subordinated notes due 2022, issued under the bank's USD5bn
multicurrency medium-term note programme, a final rating of
'BBB+'.
This follows the completion of the notes issue, as well as
the receipt of final documents conforming to information
previously received. The final rating is same as the expected
rating assigned on 13 September 2012.
The notes are rated one notch below Maybank's 'a-' Viability
Rating to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of
any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. This is in
accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank regulatory
capital and similar securities.
The subordinated notes represent direct, subordinated and
unsecured obligations of Maybank, and rank equally with the
bank's other Lower Tier 2 capital securities. The subordinated
notes rank below claims by Maybank's depositors and senior
creditors, but senior to holders of the bank's share capital and
Tier 1 capital securities.
While qualifying as regulatory capital, the notes are not
intended to contain any going-concern loss absorption features
(such as coupon deferral under specified conditions), which
would otherwise have resulted in wider notching for the issue
rating.
The proceeds are to be used for Maybank's general corporate
purposes and to augment its Tier 2 capital. The notes qualify as
Lower Tier 2 capital as per the Bank Negara Malaysia's
guidelines and are eligible for Basel III transitional
treatment.
For more details on Maybank's ratings and credit profile,
see "Fitch Affirms Maybank at 'A-'; Outlook Stable", dated 26
February 2012, and Maybank's full rating report, dated 7 March
2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.
Maybank's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating 'a-'
- Support Rating '2' - Support Rating Floor 'BBB'